Horrifying Screen-Used Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Costume Goes Viral

In the case you’ve ever wanted a life-sized costume of Leonardo, you might be in luck! The only problem is, the movie-used version is currently rotting away in the worst of fashions. Over the weekend, a post started going viral twitter of the Leonardo suit from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III up for auction, though it’s in pretty rough shape. The auction is being held by the London-based Prop Store and it appears to be an authentic screen-worn suit — it’s just in a state of disrepair after floating around for the better part of 30 years.

You can buy this rotting, screen-used TMNT III Leonardo suit if you want. pic.twitter.com/f7no7LtGwl — Jayme K (@brainexploderrr) September 30, 2019

As of this writing, the suit’s currently selling for £5,000, the price it was initially listed for. The horrifying suit would be the ultimate item to trick or treat in — that is, if it manages to make it to you in one piece. The suit’s description — as provided by Prop Store — can be found below. If you’re interested in bidding on the item, you can check it out here.

“This costume includes a green turtle bodysuit consisting of foam latex cast elements over a spandex base, with dense-foam chest and shell elements, leather knee and elbow pads, and a leather sheath setup for Leonardo’s swords. The head included is a stunt version, also utilizing a foam latex skin over a spandex base, with cast resin teeth, high-quality eyes, a fabric bandana, internal helmet liner shell for the performer, and a zipper at the back to allow the piece to be closed. Both the body and head of the costume show substantial breakdown to the foam latex elements and require restoration. The body is currently filled with some stuffing and rests on an oversize clothing hangar — additional work is needed to make the piece stand. Dimensions (Head attached): 185.5 cm x 81.25 cm x 38 cm (73″ x 32″ x 15″)”



It was announced earlier this year the franchise was getting yet another film reboot from Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. The trio also produced the last two live-action films. At the time, the reboot was apparently supposed to start production this year, though little other information has been revealed about it.

What’s been your favorite Turtles movie so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!