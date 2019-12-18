Terminator: Dark Fate Home Video Details Revealed

Terminator: Dark Fate might not have made a major dent at the box office, but it earned the best reviews since the first two films in the franchise, with fans having the opportunity to revisit the film when it lands on Digital HD on January 14, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28, 2020. One reason the film earned some of the best reviews for the franchise in decades was that it saw the return of Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, in addition to original director James Cameron serving as a producer and Arnold Schwarzenegger once again appearing. Get the breakdown on the home video release’s special features below.

Decades after Sarah Connor (Hamilton) prevented Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. In a fight to save mankind, battle-hardened Sarah teams up with an unexpected ally (Schwarzenegger) and an enhanced super soldier to stop the deadliest Terminator yet. Humanity’s fate hangs in the balance in this action-packed thrill ride from Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool, and producer James Cameron.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL:

Deleted and Extended Scenes

A Legend Reforged

World Builders

Dam Busters: The Final Showdown

VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly

ONLY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL:

Creating a New Threat

Future Tech

Previz Sequences Factory Fight Air Battle to Humvee Falling Humvee Dam

Commentary by director Tim Miller and editor Julian Clarke

Deleted scenes introduction and commentary by Tim Miller

The movie went on to earn $233.7 million worldwide, which is a decent outing for a sci-fi film, but compared to the rest of the franchise, the numbers weren’t promising that there was life left in the series. Casting doubt on the franchise’s potential future is director Miller previously revealing that he doesn’t see himself collaborating with Cameron in the future.

“I can say no, but it has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience. It’s more that I just don’t want to be in a situation again where I don’t have the control to do what I think is right,” Miller revealed to KCRW’s The Business. “I just got an email last week from Jim, who said, ‘I know we clashed a little bit. I put it all down to two strong, creative people with differences of opinion and I think it made the movie better. I’ll be back in L.A. in December. Let’s go get a beer.’”

Grab Terminator: Dark Fate when it lands on Digital HD on January 14, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28, 2020.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!