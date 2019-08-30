Terminator: Dark Fate Director Solidifies Where The Movie Fits In The Franchise

Terminator: Dark Fate was absolutely everywhere yesterday as the film unveiled a new trailer and poster. Lots of questions surround the newest entry in the series, and the director, Tim Miller, told Comicbook.com where Dark Fate falls in the Terminator timeline. Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are front and center in the new sequel, and that is bound to create some confusion after Terminator Genisys.

Dark Fate is technically the sixth installment in the series, but the creative team wanted to take the franchise back to sunnier days. That means this effort is a refresh in every sense of the word. Our Brandon Davis asked the director about where his work fits in the entire Terminator tapestry, and Miller was very forthcoming with his answer.

“[It fits] right in line with the other two, it’s just, it’s 27 years later and we’re seeing the choices, the consequences of the choices Sarah made at the end of Terminator Two,” Miller shared.

The director shared a lot more about the upcoming film, including tidbits about the new Terminator, and what character Schwarzenegger plays in the movie. Appetite for the movie is only increasing after several teaser clips and images were uploaded to the film’s social media pages. Fans are just hoping for a return to form from this film after all the indications of a return to the series’ origins. Everything released this week will only add fuel to that fire.

James Cameron returns to the creative team for Terminator: Dark Fate, and he’s part of the plan to pick up after where Terminator 2: Judgment Day leaves off. Cameron discussed a lot of what he contributed to the film with Deadline this week. It sounds like he was there to get the film on the right track, and to streamline the process for Miller and company.

Part of getting things back to basics is trimming some fat, and the other sequels after T2 ended up getting moved to the back of the closet. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator Genisys all get placed on the back burner as non-cannon. Some of those films did a couple of things well, but fans wanted a bit more.

Those fans are poised to get more of this storyline if things continue this way because there has already been talk of Dark Fate serving as a jumping-off point for other sequels to follow. Sequels will have to wait though, this one has to come out and prove to fans that the series is back on stable footing. Getting back a bunch of familiar faces and streamlining the script is a great start.

Starring Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.