Two Fan-Favorite Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies Finally Getting 4K Releases From Arrow Video

One of the most beloved horror franchises around is set to get not one, but two completely new restorations this summer. The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre and its direct sequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, have received fantastic 4K restorations over the years, and now the rebooted era of the Leatherface saga is getting the same treatment. Boutique physical media label Arrow Video recently announced its lineup for August 2025, which includes two Texas Chainsaw films from the 2000s.
The 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the titles receiving the full 4K restoration and release treatment from Arrow, with the disc set to be released on August 26th. It makes sense to see that film getting the new release, considering it’s largely considered the best Texas Chainsaw movie since Tobe Hooper’s original, and that director Marcus Nispel also had his Friday the 13th reboot remastered by Arrow late last year.
August 26th will also see Arrow Video unveil its 4K restoration of 2006 prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Both movies have received new art for these releases, along with a horde of special features.
Here’s the full list of features and extras included on Arrow’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4K release:
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Original DTS-HD MA 7.1 and 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary with Dread Central co-founder Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton and co-host of The Spooky Picture Show podcast Chris MacGibbon
- Archival audio commentary with director Marcus Nispel, producer Michael Bay, executive producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form and New Line Cinema founder Robert Shaye
- Archival audio commentary with Marcus Nispel, director of photography Daniel Pearl, production designer Greg Blair, art director Scott Gallager, sound supervisor Trevor Jolly and composer Steve Jablonsky
- Archival audio commentary with Marcus Nispel, Michael Bay, writer Scott Kosar, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and actors Jessica Biel, Erica Leerhsen, Eric Balfour Jonathan Tucker, Mike Vogel and Andrew Bryniarski
- Reimagining a Classic, a brand new interview with director Marcus Nispel
- Shadows of Yesteryear, a brand new interview with cinematographer Daniel Pearl
- The Lost Leatherface, a brand new interview with actor Brett Wagner
- Masks and Massacres, a brand new interview with makeup effects artist Scott Stoddard
- Chainsaw Symphony, a brand new interview with composer Steve Jablonsky
- Chainsaw Redux: Making A Massacre, a making-of documentary
- Ed Gein: The Ghoul of Plainfield, an in-depth look at the infamous killer who inspired the character of Leatherface
- Severed Parts, a look at the cutting room floor and some of the scenes excised from the final edit
- Deleted scenes including an alternate opening and ending
- Screen tests for Jessica Biel, Eric Balfour and Erica Leerhsen
- Behind-the-scenes featurette
- Cast and crew interviews
- Theatrical trailers and TV spots
- Concept art galleries
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Aaron Lea
- Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Aaron Lea
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Michael Gingold
And below, you can find the complete rundown of the extras and features included on Arrow’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 4K release.
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio on the Theatrical Version and DTS-HD MA 7.1, 5.1 and 2.0 audio on the Uncut Version
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts
- Brand new audio commentary on the Uncut Version with Dread Central co-founder Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton and co-host of The Spooky Picture Show podcast Chris MacGibbon
- Archival audio commentary on the Uncut Version with director Jonathan Liebesman and producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller
- Hoyt, Actually, a brand new interview with actor Lew Temple
- Original Skins: KNB FX, a brand new interview with special effects makeup artist Jake Garber and special effects makeup technician Kevin Wasner
- Light and Sawdust, a brand new interview with director of photography Lukas Ettlin
- Down to the Bone: Anatomy of a Prequel, an archival making-of documentary featuring many interviews with cast and crew members
- Deleted and extended scenes with optional commentary from director Jonathan Liebesman and producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller
- Theatrical trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Aaron Lea
- Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Aaron Lea
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Michael Gingold
In addition to the two Texas Chainsaw titles, Arrow’s August lineup in the United States also includes a restoration of Wolfgang Peterson’s 2006 disaster adventure Poseidon and a Blu-ray release of 2023’s Perpetrator.