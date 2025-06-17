Two Fan-Favorite Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies Finally Getting 4K Releases From Arrow Video

One of the most beloved horror franchises around is set to get not one, but two completely new restorations this summer. The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre and its direct sequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, have received fantastic 4K restorations over the years, and now the rebooted era of the Leatherface saga is getting the same treatment. Boutique physical media label Arrow Video recently announced its lineup for August 2025, which includes two Texas Chainsaw films from the 2000s.

The 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the titles receiving the full 4K restoration and release treatment from Arrow, with the disc set to be released on August 26th. It makes sense to see that film getting the new release, considering it’s largely considered the best Texas Chainsaw movie since Tobe Hooper’s original, and that director Marcus Nispel also had his Friday the 13th reboot remastered by Arrow late last year.

August 26th will also see Arrow Video unveil its 4K restoration of 2006 prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Both movies have received new art for these releases, along with a horde of special features.

You can click here to pre-order a copy of either or both of Arrow’s upcoming Texas Chainsaw 4K discs.

Here’s the full list of features and extras included on Arrow’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4K release:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Original DTS-HD MA 7.1 and 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with Dread Central co-founder Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton and co-host of The Spooky Picture Show podcast Chris MacGibbon

Archival audio commentary with director Marcus Nispel, producer Michael Bay, executive producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form and New Line Cinema founder Robert Shaye

Archival audio commentary with Marcus Nispel, director of photography Daniel Pearl, production designer Greg Blair, art director Scott Gallager, sound supervisor Trevor Jolly and composer Steve Jablonsky

Archival audio commentary with Marcus Nispel, Michael Bay, writer Scott Kosar, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and actors Jessica Biel, Erica Leerhsen, Eric Balfour Jonathan Tucker, Mike Vogel and Andrew Bryniarski

Reimagining a Classic, a brand new interview with director Marcus Nispel

Shadows of Yesteryear, a brand new interview with cinematographer Daniel Pearl

The Lost Leatherface, a brand new interview with actor Brett Wagner

Masks and Massacres, a brand new interview with makeup effects artist Scott Stoddard

Chainsaw Symphony, a brand new interview with composer Steve Jablonsky

Chainsaw Redux: Making A Massacre, a making-of documentary

Ed Gein: The Ghoul of Plainfield, an in-depth look at the infamous killer who inspired the character of Leatherface

Severed Parts, a look at the cutting room floor and some of the scenes excised from the final edit

Deleted scenes including an alternate opening and ending

Screen tests for Jessica Biel, Eric Balfour and Erica Leerhsen

Behind-the-scenes featurette

Cast and crew interviews

Theatrical trailers and TV spots

Concept art galleries

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Aaron Lea

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Aaron Lea

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Michael Gingold

And below, you can find the complete rundown of the extras and features included on Arrow’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 4K release.

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio on the Theatrical Version and DTS-HD MA 7.1, 5.1 and 2.0 audio on the Uncut Version

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Brand new audio commentary on the Uncut Version with Dread Central co-founder Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton and co-host of The Spooky Picture Show podcast Chris MacGibbon

Archival audio commentary on the Uncut Version with director Jonathan Liebesman and producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller

Hoyt, Actually, a brand new interview with actor Lew Temple

Original Skins: KNB FX, a brand new interview with special effects makeup artist Jake Garber and special effects makeup technician Kevin Wasner

Light and Sawdust, a brand new interview with director of photography Lukas Ettlin

Down to the Bone: Anatomy of a Prequel, an archival making-of documentary featuring many interviews with cast and crew members

Deleted and extended scenes with optional commentary from director Jonathan Liebesman and producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Aaron Lea

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Aaron Lea

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Michael Gingold

In addition to the two Texas Chainsaw titles, Arrow’s August lineup in the United States also includes a restoration of Wolfgang Peterson’s 2006 disaster adventure Poseidon and a Blu-ray release of 2023’s Perpetrator.