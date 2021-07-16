Thanos Trends After LeBron James Parody Video Goes Viral

Thanos is trending after NBA comedian Mark Phillips parodied Lebron James. Houston Rockets guard James Harden got traded and the viral sensation decided to joke about how The King would react to the news. It wasn’t long before Twitter was awash with “I’m 36, I’m not Thanos!” comments. People were clearly having fun, and it got even better. James himself saw the video and quote-tweeted Phillips’ work and agreed that maybe his teammates shouldn’t be throwing him the ball in a time of crisis. The comedian has been making these parody videos about the Lakers star since he came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. Despite their frenetic nature, these are scripted and hysterical for fans of the league. In-jokes and pop culture references bounce off the walls before you even get a chance to react to them.

IM 36!!!!! IM 36!!!! STOP THROWING THE BALL 😡😡😡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀 https://t.co/KkU32nQVKU — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 14, 2021

However, James has an entirely different battle on his hands in this summer’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee of Girls Trip and Night School fame. July 16th 2021 will see the highly-anticipated sequel hit theaters and HBO Max. The King spoke to the Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye to talk about the film staying on schedule.

"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021," James told his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. "So we're kind of ok. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it."

