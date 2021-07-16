Thanos Trends After LeBron James Parody Video Goes Viral
Thanos is trending after NBA comedian Mark Phillips parodied Lebron James. Houston Rockets guard James Harden got traded and the viral sensation decided to joke about how The King would react to the news. It wasn’t long before Twitter was awash with “I’m 36, I’m not Thanos!” comments. People were clearly having fun, and it got even better. James himself saw the video and quote-tweeted Phillips’ work and agreed that maybe his teammates shouldn’t be throwing him the ball in a time of crisis. The comedian has been making these parody videos about the Lakers star since he came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. Despite their frenetic nature, these are scripted and hysterical for fans of the league. In-jokes and pop culture references bounce off the walls before you even get a chance to react to them.
IM 36!!!!! IM 36!!!! STOP THROWING THE BALL 😡😡😡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀 https://t.co/KkU32nQVKU— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 14, 2021
However, James has an entirely different battle on his hands in this summer’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee of Girls Trip and Night School fame. July 16th 2021 will see the highly-anticipated sequel hit theaters and HBO Max. The King spoke to the Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye to talk about the film staying on schedule.
"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021," James told his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. "So we're kind of ok. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it."
Are you looking forward to Space Jam: A New Legacy? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
I'm 36!!!
"I'm 36! I'm not Thanos!...Stop throwing me the ball!"
When LeBron found out Harden went to the Nets 😂😂😂
(via @SupremeDreams_1)pic.twitter.com/yOQcxVWuTk— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 14, 2021
"I'M 36!!! WHY IS IT ALWAYS EVERYONE VS ME! I'M NOT THANOS!"@SupremeDreams_1 | #Lakeshow— ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) January 14, 2021
Harden started all of this
When LeBron found out Harden was traded to the Nets 😂😭
(via @SupremeDreams_1)pic.twitter.com/L03SkNpYU8— SportsNation (@SportsNation) January 14, 2021
“Why is it everybody against me?? I’m not THANOS GOLLY”💀 pic.twitter.com/5pwWrpKqN6— 💕Đanyell🌎 (@HeraZeuzz) January 14, 2021
Bruh was like I’m not #Thanos lmao 😂 @KingJames stop throwing the ball 🏀 I’m dead 😅 pic.twitter.com/pfs7LrUUoH— (960/1,000) SUBS YT: INCOGNITOACE (@IncognitoAce) January 14, 2021
Yooooo😂😂😂 they Neva miss😂😂😂 he really said IM NOT THANOS😭😭😭 https://t.co/qhuysbK8r6— Juffy (@Juffy98215656) January 14, 2021
Mad dope! This video was mad funny, but all his videos for yrs are hilarious applause 👏 to him @SupremeDreams_1 #JamesHarden @BrooklynNets https://t.co/mfoQL41ToH— dredriven83 (@dredriven83) January 14, 2021
WOW THANOS IS TRENDING pic.twitter.com/udQfHmEW4X— Virtually (Read Pinned) (@VirtuallyRBX) January 14, 2021