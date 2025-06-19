DC Boss James Gunn Defends Matt Reeves Over The Batman 2 Delays, Wait for the Script: “People Don’t Need to be Entitled”

The Batman sequel is taking longer than expected to take wing. It’s been more than three years since filmmaker Matt Reeves announced the highly anticipated followup to his 2022 reboot, which introduced Robert Pattinson’s younger Bruce Wayne in the second year of his career as the Dark Knight Detective. Warner Bros. initially dated The Batman 2 for Oct. 3, 2025 — three and a half years after the first film — before it was pushed back a year to Oct. 2, 2026. This past December, Batman 2 was delayed again to its current date of Oct. 1, 2027.

“The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already),” James Gunn, who is producing The Batman sequel as co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, wrote on Threads at the time, adding Reeves is “committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.”

After debunking a rumor that Reeves’ first draft of the Batman 2 script was expected to be turned in by Memorial Day, Gunn gave an update to Entertainment Weekly, revealing that he’s supposed to see a script this month.

“I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. Matt’s excited,” Gunn said. “I talk to Matt all the time. I’m totally excited about it. So we can’t wait to read the scripts, but we haven’t read it yet.”

The methodical Reeves is co-writing the sequel with Mattson Tomlin (an uncredited writer who worked on the script for The Batman). In the time since the sequel was announced, he executive produced and supervised development of the spinoff series The Penguin on HBO (also a DC Studios production) and has been involved in the Bat-verse beyond what Reeves calls The Batman Epic Crime Saga, including producing credits on the animated Batman: Caped Crusader and the Batman villain horror movie Clayface (set in Gunn’s DC Universe).

“People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is,” Gunn said. “He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

Gunn remarked that Reeves is less active on social media and pays little attention to the noise, saying, “He’s got a lot of other things happening, so I don’t think he lets it affect him. He’s fine. But I am irritated by people.”

“I mean, it’s just that thing people don’t need to be entitled about. It’s going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay. And Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay,” Gunn continued, again stressing the script-first philosophy that binds all DC Studios productions whether they’re DCU or Elseworlds (as is the case with Reeves’ Batman saga).

In January, Reeves told MTV News that he “would love to do more [spinoff series]” set in the world of The Batman, but that the “big priority is to get The Batman 2 shooting and going. And then it’ll be exciting where we’ll go from there.”

While development on Batman 2 is “taking longer than I would have wanted,” the director added, “I’m super excited about what we’re doing, so I really can’t wait to share that with everybody.”

The Batman starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman opposite Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, with Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Pattinson, Serkis, Wright, and Farrell will reprise their roles in the sequel, which is expected to begin shooting later this year ahead of its October 2027 release date.