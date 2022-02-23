The Batman: Google Adds Bat-Signal Easter Egg for DC Searches

The Batman is continuing its big marketing and promotional campaign as the highly-anticipated release date approaches. Now Google is flexing some creative muscle to give DC fans using the search engine a special little surprise, courtesy of The Batman. If you head over to Google Search right now (desktop or mobile) and enter Batman-related keywords like “Bruce Wayne,” “Gotham City,” or “Bat-Signal”, you will get a fun little interactive surprise, when the actual Bat-Signal shows up as a .gif on your results. Clicking on that Bat-Signal .gif will give your screen a dark noir makeover courtesy of The Batman. If that’s not enough, Batman comes swinging across your screen, courtesy of his signature grappling hook.

According to Google, this “Easter egg” interactive surprise was not sponsored by Warner Bros. and will remain active for the next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Google may be ahead of the curve in that regard. The Batman is currently poised to be a major hit at the box office, based on early tracking numbers and advanced ticket sales. Director Matt Reeves has already confirmed that talks about The Batman sequel are already taking place:

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves told The Independent at The Batman‘s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

As Matt Reeves indicates in his response, it’s not just sequels that Warner Bros. has on deck for The Batman – it’s an entire franchise universe. A Gotham Police series and spinoff focused on Colin Farrell’s Penguin are already in the works.

“The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the latest actor to play Batman/Bruce Wayne. He’s joined by Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Via: Variety