The Batman Burns for Vengeance in New International Posters

Gotham City is a powder keg ready to explode in four fiery posters for The Batman. International marketing for the Matt Reeves reboot spotlights a solitary Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson) in year two of his crusade against crime and corruption, waging war on Gotham gangsters Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot (Colin Farrell). Lighting the match is the Riddler (Paul Dano), a sadistic serial killer targeting the elite and leaving behind a trail of cryptic clues in his plot to unmask the truth about Gotham City. See the new Korean posters for The Batman below.

“Right from the beginning, there’s a desperation to it. He’s really working out this rage,” Pattinson said of his vengeful vigilante during DC FanDome. “He doesn’t have much control over his personality. The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear. In other iterations, he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl. I kind of like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t quite defined what Batman is. He gets lost in it.”

Though the watchful protector guards alone in this latest look at The Batman, the Dark Knight detective has trusted allies in Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and GCPD Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — and finds a feline friend in elusive cat burglar Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), the Catwoman.

“It’s about the early days of him being Batman and he’s very far from being perfect. [Bruce Wayne] is learning how to be Batman,” Reeves revealed at DC FanDome 2020. “It’s a criminological experiment. He’s trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He’s seeing he’s not having any of the effects he wants to have. That’s when the [Riddler] murders start to happen … and it opens up a whole new world of corruption.”

The Batman is “a detective story, a mystery, it’s got, of course, action, and it’s incredibly personal for him,” said Reeves. “He’s kind of a growing legend, and [criminals] are afraid of him. He’s not a symbol of hope yet. One of the things he has to deal with is how he’s perceived … What was exciting for me was not doing the origin [story] but to meet him in the middle and to see him make mistakes and grow and fail and be heroic in a way that felt very human and very flawed.”

The Batman is playing only in movie theaters on March 4. The Batman tickets go on sale in February.