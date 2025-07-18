The Batman Part 2 Gets Exciting Update Following Script News

At long last, The Batman Part II has a completed script, and it sounds like the film is ready to take the next step forward. During an appearance on The Box Office Podcast, industry insider Umberto Gonzalez shared some insight into what the future holds for DC Comics adaptations on the big screen. In the wake of Superman‘s successful opening weekend at the box office, a lot of talk revolved around when fans could see the DC Universe’s Batman and Wonder Woman join Superman. But first, Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight will return in his Elseworlds continuity. Gonzalez had an exciting update about The Batman Part II, revealing that casting will happen soon.

“I do know about Pattinson’s Batman, they start casting this fall,” Gonzalez said. “They start revving it up this fall. And that’s from agents. So we are going to get Pattinson’s Batman in the next two years guaranteed.”

After being subject to numerous delays while writer/director Matt Reeves worked on the script, The Batman Part II recently reached a significant milestone when the filmmaker finally finished a screenplay. The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to premiere in October 2027, more than five years after its predecessor. Throughout the process, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has implored fans to stay patient with Reeves.

As Reeves moves forward on The Batman Part II, progress is being made on the DCU’s first Batman film, The Brave and the Bold. Gunn has confirmed that scripts for The Brave and the Bold and a new Wonder Woman movie are currently being written. Neither project has an official release date at this point in time, though it’s been reported Wonder Woman could be fast-tracked in the wake of Superman‘s success.

Though The Batman Part II is not part of the DCU, it still falls under the DC Studios umbrella. This means it’s subject to Gunn’s mandate stipulating that it has a completed script he’s happy with before it begins production. If The Batman Part II begins casting in the fall, it means Gunn has signed off on the script, allowing the project to move to the next stages. Reeves wouldn’t likely look to be casting roles if he had to make some changes to the screenplay. Ideally, this means The Batman Part II won’t be subject to any further delays and it will be smooth sailing from here. Filming can start once Pattinson is finished with his role in Dune: Messiah.

The most notable role to cast will probably be the villain. While it’s expected Colin Farrell’s Penguin will return in the sequel, Reeves has teased the film will also feature other members of Batman’s iconic rogues’ gallery. There have been no shortage of rumors concerning the likes of Harvey Dent, Hush, and Clayface. Clayface seems unlikely given he’ll be headlining his own DCU movie next year, but anyone else is plausibly on the table. Hopefully, fans learn more about what Reeves has in mind in the coming months.