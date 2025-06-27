The Batman 2 Finally Gets the Update DC Fans Have Been Waiting For

To put it mildly, The Batman Part II has traveled a rocky path through development. But now, things seem to be moving smoothly on the highly anticipated sequel. At long last, there appears to be a completed script. On X (formerly Twitter), The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves shared a picture of himself and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin sitting together on a couch. In the foreground on the table in front of them, is a screenplay for The Batman Part II, with the iconic Bat logo front and center on the cover page.

“Partners in Crime (Fighters),” Reeves captioned his photo, tagging Tomlin’s official X account. Check his post in the space below:

Since The Batman Part II was officially announced back in April 2022, the film has rather infamously been subject to several delays. DC Studios co-head James Gunn chalked the situation up to the lack of a finished script, imploring fans to be patient with Reeves as he ironed out the sequel’s story. The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to hit theaters in October 2027, more than five years after its predecessor debuted. It’s expected the film will start production at some point next year, after Robert Pattinson has completed his role in Dune: Messiah.

Gunn has said The Batman Part II is “really important” for DC’s future on the big screen, though he has also acknowledged the complications it presents as he and Peter Safran launch the DC Universe franchise. The Batman Part II falls under the Elseworlds label at DC Studios, as it’s set in its own separate continuity. At the same time, the Batman film The Brave and the Bold is in development as a DCU project. Gunn knows The Brave and the Bold needs to be different enough from The Batman to justify its existence.

There’s obviously a long way to go before The Batman Part II hits the big screen, but it’s great to see the film reach this milestone. Given the number of delays and how long the movie has lingered in pre-production, some fans were concerned that it might have been cancelled. For his part, Gunn always maintained that The Batman Part II was being worked on, and now fans can see the script to prove it. Hopefully, this means the project can continue to take steps forward from here on out and there won’t be any further delays.

With the screenplay complete (save for any rewrites/revisions that may occur, of course), the next order of business should be casting. Familiar franchise faces like Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell should be back, but it will be interesting to see which new characters are added for the sequel. In the past, Reeves has teased the film boasts an unexpected villain he hopes will “surprise” audiences. After the first installment featured Paul Dano’s unsettling take on the Riddler, that’ll be a high bar to clear, but between The Batman and The Penguin, Reeves has demonstrated he has a strong handle on the Gotham City mythos. The Batman Part II should be worth the wait.