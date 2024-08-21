The Batman Part II Writer Teases “Tremendous” Work on DC Sequel

It has been over two years since The Batman first debuted in theaters, bringing to life Matt Reevess’ relatively grounded vision for the DC mythos. After years of waiting and production delays, it has been confirmed that the film’s sequel, The Batman Part II, is headed to theaters in the fall of 2026 — and it sounds like it is getting off the ground in a significant way. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, The Batman Part II co-writer Mattson Tomlin confirmed that production on the film will begin next year, and that his collaborative process with Reeves and has been “pretty tremendous” thus far.

“It’s shooting next year. We’re gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn’t be higher. It’s the sequel to the first one. But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I’ve been working with him as closely as I have, I’ve tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I’m so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn’t get to flourish, and he’s trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it’s pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I’m psyched for the movie.”

What Is The Batman Sequel About?

Plot details regarding The Batman Part II are currently a mystery, although it is expected to feature the return of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, and more of the original film’s cast.

“Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to be starting filming early next year,” Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis explained during a panel appearance earlier this year. “Therefore, if you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that. I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more.”

Is The Batman Part II in the New DCU?

It has already been confirmed that The Batman Part II will be operating as a DC Elseworlds project, separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming DC Universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows.

“Matt is working on [The] Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes The Penguin TV series,” Gunn previously said when asked about the project. “And it is its own thing, and he’s hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue.”

The Batman Part II will be released exclusively in theaters on October 2, 2026.