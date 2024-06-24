The Batman Part II Star Reveals When Sequel Will Begin Filming

It has been over two years since The Batman arrived in theaters, advancing the onscreen mythos of DC's Batman in some unexpected ways. Thankfully, a sequel is already greenlit, with The Batman Part II currently scheduled for a 2026 debut following various production delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes. As fans wait for more details surrounding the DC sequel, we at least have a window of when it might start filming. During a recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis confirmed that we could see The Batman Part II begin production at some point in early 2025.

"Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I've just found out that we're probably likely to be starting filming early next year," Serkis explained (via PopVerse). "Therefore, if you do the math, it'll be a year and a half after that. I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it's going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more."

What Is The Batman Sequel About?

Plot details regarding The Batman Part II are currently a mystery, although it is expected to feature the return of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, and more of the original film's cast.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Is The Batman Part II in the New DCU?

It has already been confirmed that The Batman Part II will be operating as a DC Elseworlds project, separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming DC Universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows.

"Matt is working on [The] Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes The Penguin TV series," Gunn previously said when asked about the project. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

The Batman Part II will be released exclusively in theaters on October 2, 2026.