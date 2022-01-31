The Batman Poster Conceals Cryptic Riddler Letter Revealed by Blacklight

Detective work worthy of the Dark Knight reveals a cryptic message hidden on a poster for The Batman. The reboot from director Matt Reeves brings Batman (Robert Pattinson) out of the shadows when the Riddler murders, a series of elaborate and sadistic slayings targeting the elite, is evidence of a serial killer in Gotham City: the enigmatic Edward Nashton (Paul Dano). Leaving a trail of cryptic clues for the Dark Knight detective to solve, the Riddler’s puzzles hit home when he raises question marks about the Waynes as part of a plot to unmask the truth about Gotham.

On Twitter, user @Nervatel shared clues of a Riddler cipher concealed on the new Bat and the Cat poster issued to movie theaters. When exposed under ultraviolet light, the poster reveals Riddler’s cryptic message to Batman: “You are a part of this too. Find out why.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trailers for The Batman show the world’s greatest detective using similar techniques as he investigates the Riddler’s question mark symbols across Gotham City. See the messages below.

https://twitter.com/Nervatel/status/1487980981717913600?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Riddler cipher is the same code appearing across viral marketing for The Batman, challenging detectives to decipher riddles and solve puzzles revealing the secrets of Gotham City. The cryptogram, which first appeared on theatrical standees placed in theaters, translates to “you are el rata alada,” or “you are the winged rat.”

Visiting the website Rataalada.com launches an interactive game with rewards for sleuths who successfully answer the Riddler’s questions.

https://twitter.com/Nervatel/status/1487987403134423043

A noir detective tale set in year two of Bruce Wayne’s career as a costumed crime-fighter, The Batman‘s rebooted Riddler is inspired in part by the Zodiac Killer and his ciphers sent to police.

“I started thinking of the Zodiac Killer, because he did create a costume for himself and he wore a black hood, he had his own insignia. He was an early anti-superhero, a scary figure who terrorized California,” Reeves recently told Esquire. “That immediately made me think, oh, that could be a brand-new version of the Riddler.”

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot, The Batman opens exclusively in theaters on March 4. Tickets go on sale February 10.