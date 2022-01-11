The Bob’s Burgers Movie Trailer Released

The Bob’s Burgers Movie‘s first trailer is here. Released during the National Championship college football game, the trailer offers fans their first taste of the upcoming “animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series.” The previously released synopsis reveals that the movie sees Bob and Linda will be dealing with a major problem outside of the restaurant while the kids — Louise, Tina, and Gene — investigate a mystery in the town. There will be songs and humor in Bob’s Burgers‘ signature style, and probably the usual themes about family. Here’s 20th Century Studios’ official synopsis for The Bob’s Burgers Movie:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bob’s Burgers movie is based on Loren Bouchard’s animated series, which has aired 12 seasons on FOX. Bouchard calls The Bob’s Burgers Movie an “epic adventure” for the Belcher family. The film’s cast features series regulars Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal).

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Bouchard said, announcing the movie in 2017. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?”

What do you think of The Bob’s Burgers Movie trailer? Are you excited about the film? Let us know how you feel in the comments. The Bob’s Burgers Movie opens in theaters on May 27th.