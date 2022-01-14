The Boys and Scream Star Jack Quaid Hid at Comic-Con 2022 With the Best Cosplay

Jack Quaid is one of many celebrities to attend San Diego Comic-Con in a cosplay costume. Even with thousands of people in attendance, it can still be hard for a celebrity to walk the halls of Comic-Con 2022 without being recognized. This is why many choose to dress up in cosplay so they can enjoy the fan convention without being bothered. If you're over six feet tall and star of mega franchises like The Boys and Scream, it makes even more sense. That's why Jack Quaid donned Scream's infamous Ghostface costume to walk the halls of Comic-Con.

"Got to walk the floor a bit at #SDCC. Good times!" Quaid wrote on Twitter. His initial post also featured a photo of himself in full Ghostface attire before entering the doors of the San Diego Comic-Con event. Luckily, Jack Quaid documented his adventures in a series of follow-up tweets, even running into some old friends.

🔪Got to walk the floor a bit at #SDCC. Good times!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qq9Hef3fQJ — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

"So happy it's finally back! Loved promoting Lower Decks and I was SO happy to see @LPontheleft had a booth there. Too bad I missed those guys," Quaid said. One of the many announcements to come out of Comic-Con 2022 was a crossover between the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks and live-action Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The crossover episode will feature both live-action and animation. Fans will see Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, and Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, from Star Trek: Lower Decks join the U.S.S. Enterprise in the episode, directed by Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes.

So happy it’s finally back! Loved promoting Lower Decks and I was SO happy to see @LPontheleft had a booth there. Too bad I missed those guys. pic.twitter.com/Z9FHcSswVZ — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

Even ran into my old Hunger Games pal @jackie_emerson! pic.twitter.com/DPfUOaBAGT — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

Jack Quaid even had a run-in with his Hunger Games co-star Jacqueline Emerson, who shared a hug in another photo. The actor's last two posts were videos; the first of him taking off the Ghostface mask, and another thanking SDCC for an "amazing weekend."

Had to double mask though. You can’t be too careful. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/eGLOL8OqML — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

Thanks for an amazing weekend #SDCC! I missed ya. pic.twitter.com/EDB47pSpvc — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

When it came time to film Scream, Quaid revealed the cast wasn't aware who the killer was in the beginning. "I never knew at any given time. We figured it out eventually but in the beginning, we all had different scripts," he told People. "In some, certain characters died. In others, they didn't; this person was the killer in this script; in others, they weren't. So we all had our theories. We were getting to know each other but were also like, 'You're a bit suspicious…'"

"They made sure to get as many options as possible," Quaid added. "Like, 'Do one line a little bit more nefarious, do one line a little more goody two shoes.' That's the way I like to work anyway. I like to throw as much onto the screen as possible so that later the editor can pick the best take. Because sometimes you lock yourself into one way of doing it and it works on the day, you think, and then you watch it later and you're like, 'Oh it didn't work. I wish I did something else there!' So I got along well with the directors."

