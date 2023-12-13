The Creator Gets Hulu Release Date

The Creator was released in theaters back in September, and it marked the latest sci/fi feature from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director, Gareth Edwards. The Creator stars John David Washington (Tenet) and follows a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. The movie was met with fairly positive reviews, earning a 66% critics score and 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "visually stunning feat with overfamiliar themes." If you didn't get the chance to see the film on the big screen, it's heading to Hulu later this month.

"The Creator, directed by Gareth Edwards, is streaming December 20 on Hulu," 20th Century Studios shared on YouTube. You can check out the Hulu release trailer below:

What Is The Creator About?

The Creator stars John David Washington (Tenet), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. Edwards is producing alongside Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

In the film, Washington's Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

Will Gareth Edwards Return To Star Wars?

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Edwards, and he addressed the idea of returning to Star Wars or joining another franchise.

"I like franchises, obviously, or else I wouldn't have done two of them. So there are things that I would still love to do in that arena," Edwards explained before adding the caveat that he'd still want to use the practical and immersive world-building approaches he did to make The Creator.

"If I got to do them, I only want to do them if I can use this methodology and bring this stamp to it," Edwards shared. "Because you go into a certain factory, it's going to turn out all the other things in the factory. So, it's like trying to escape the factory and just do it this way. If someone was willing to go, 'Okay, here's the IP. Here's the franchise, but go off and do it how you do things.' That would be probably one of the best-case scenarios, I reckon."

The Creator is heading to Hulu on December 20th.