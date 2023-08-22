The Creator Director Hosting Live Sneak Peek in IMAX Theaters

The glimpses that fans have gotten at Gareth Edwards' upcoming film The Creator have hinted at an ambitious and experimental narrative, the mysteries of which likely won't be unveiled until the movie hits theaters. Ahead of that official release, however, Edwards will be hosting a sneak peek of the film in IMAX theaters, with the director appearing in person at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre. For those who aren't in California, the sneak peek will be live-streamed to IMAX theaters across the country, which will allow even more fans to get excited for the experience. The sneak peek of The Creator will be held on August 29th and the movie will land in theaters on September 29th.

Per press release, "Director/producer/co-writer Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) will participate in The Creator: IMAX Live Exclusive First Look on Tuesday, August 29th at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The sneak peek fan event will take place at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre and feature exclusive footage from the upcoming sci-fi action thriller and an interactive live Q&A with Edwards. The Creator opens exclusively in theaters September 29th.

"The exclusive screening event will take place at 10 participating IMAX theatres in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Seattle, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and all attendees will receive a commemorative lanyard and mini poster from the film. Tickets for the sneak peek are available on a first-come, first-served basis at TheCreatorIMAXLive.com."

An epic sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, The Creator stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney.

Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles). The film is directed by Gareth Edwards, with a screenplay by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz from a story by Gareth Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

