The First Legally Blonde Pops Launch at Funko Fair 2022

The film Legally Blonde starring Reese Witherspoon will be old enough to drink this year and Funko is celebrating the milestone as part of their Funko Fair 2022 event. The first wave of Pop figures based on the movie have dropped, and it includes several different versions of Elle Woods – including an exclusive. A breakdown of these Pop figures and where to pre-order them can be found below.

Of course, fans of Legally Blonde are awaiting news on the third installment of the film. “We are just working on the script right now and when we have a script we can make a movie,” Witherspoon recently told Variety. She also noted that she and Mindy Kaling talk about the project “all the time” and that they are “super psyched about it”.

Fans are hopeful that many of the original film’s stars will return for the threequel and Luke Wilson, who played Elle’s love interest in the franchise, told Entertainment Tonight previously that he’d love to do another film.

“I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumors here and there,” Wilson said. “Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I’d love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now.”

“Somebody just told me that it was coming up on its 20th anniversary, which I couldn’t believe,” Wilson continued. “I definitely now run into women that were kids when it came out and they tell me, ‘Now I’ve introduced my daughter to the movie.’ So that’s really cool, and I’ve never had that happen before, where a movie’s kind of been introduced to another generation by the people who originally saw it.”

“I would say they definitely have a few children and I just think that it’d be really funny if Reese had a little mini-me, a version of herself,” he told said. “I would definitely think that they’d have a couple of children.”

As noted, the Legally Blonde Funko Pops was released as part of the Funko Fair 2022 event, which runs from February 15th through February 18th. You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figure pre-orders from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

Based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, Legally Blonde opened in theaters in 2001 and quickly became a hit, grossing $141 million at the global box office. The film spawned a franchise of sorts with a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, a 2009 direct-to-DVD spinoff Legally Blondes, a Broadway musical Legally Blonde: The Musical.