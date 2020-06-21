The Flash Producer Reportedly Confirms Cyborg Will Appear

✖

Development on The Flash is well underway and sooner or later, the Ezra Miller vehicle will begin filming. Once it does, there might be a chance Ray Fisher's Cyborg will be on set, per a viral new social media post involving one of the film's producers. There's been a long-running rumor the character is appearing in the feature and now, an Instagram user has shared direct messages with producer Barb Muschietti which seemingly confirm Cyborg's involvement in the flick.

The message was shared earlier this weekend by u/Doctor_Of_Fate on the DC Extended Universe's subreddit. In the post, Muschietti answers "Obviously" after a fan asked her if Fisher's fan-favorite character would be making an appearance or cameo.

After a brief cameo in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Fisher had a supporting role in Justice League. That role will get even larger when Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max sometime next year.

"I mean, when you gave me the call, I was like, 'Okay, yeah, it's happening, it's happening.' But until they put the [announcement] out officially officially, you gotta have your reservations," Fisher recently told Snyder over a video chat hosted by VERO. "Anything can happen, it’s 2020. Like they turn around and be like, 'Yeah, we changed our mind last minute!' You never know."

He continued, "People are going wild, man. There's but nothing but love. I woke up this morning, I was like, the Sun feels different, the wind is blowing in the windows a little differently today. This may be the turn around for 2020. People need something to look forward to and hope for."

Earlier in the year, Fisher attributed the success of his career to Snyder and the filmmaker's decision to cast him in Justice League.

"He put me on. You talk to Jason, you talk to Ezra, you talk to anybody who was involved in the process, it's a life-changing situation. You're able to express yourself in probably one of the highest forms possible, and he gave us a chance in a massive way," Fisher said during a recent Twitch stream.

"I said to you, 'Listen man, just know, I'm not going to let you down. I will not let you down.' And I meant it, man," the actor added. "I was like, 'We're here to ride together. We're gonna ride this thing until the wheels fall off.'"

The Flash is currently set for release on July 2, 2022.

