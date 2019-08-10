The Goonies BTS Video Shows Initial Makeup Test for Sloth

The Goonies first hit theaters just over 34 years ago and thanks to the wonders of Twitter arguing about Sean Astin, the cult classic is back in the spotlight. In short, a tweet surfaced that recognized Astin as the actor from Stranger Things, leading older generations to debate his other films like The Goonies, Rudy, and Lord of the Rings. But that’s neither here nor there because the best part of it all is another video that’s surfaced online showing one of the movie’s most iconic characters.

That’s right, the initial makeup test video for the deformed Sloth has found its way online and we’re now eternally thankful we’ve seen it.

The Goonies makeup test for Sloth, Jan. 1984 pic.twitter.com/rQdSQFgve8 — Eyes On Cinema (@RealEOC) August 7, 2019

Sloth was played by former Super Bowl champion defensive end and the pride of Fort Dodge Junior College (now Iowa Central) John Matuszak. Matuszak — much like OJ Simpson at the time — left football to pursue a career in Hollywood. He passed away in 1989 of an accidental overdose of Darvocet with an enlarged heart and pneumonia being listed as contributed factors.

Since The Goonies has become such a timeless fan-favorite, many have inquired whether we’d ever get a sequel. Astin himself said earlier this year he thinks the time has come and passed for a direct sequel. Rather, he thinks the franchise will eventually get a reboot.

“For 20 years, my answer to the question was an unequivocal yes, there will be a sequel — it’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when. Just certainty,” Astin admitted. “Well…that’s gone. Now I think we’ve probably passed the threshold for which all of us original cast members are right for doing a sequel.”

“But the audience is so powerful and so devoted to it, that I’m convinced that at the very least, it will be rebooted, which I will be fine with,” continued Astin. “If it’s not as good as the original Goonies, that’s fine, who cares? I think Spielberg has been waiting for whatever that magical, mystical secret sauce is and he hasn’t found it yet so he just hasn’t pulled the trigger yet. He’s so busy so I don’t even know if he could do it himself and you know, Dick Donner wants it.”

