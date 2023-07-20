The Marvels Standee Revealed By Marvel Studios

The next cinematic blockbuster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to be The Marvels, which is currently on track for a fall 2023 debut. The Marvels is poised to be a team-up between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and now we have our latest look at what that adventure will bring. Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company, recently shared a look at a new standee for The Marvels, which shows its three heroines ready for action with the tagline "Higher. Further. Faster. Together."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon, who are currently cast in mystery roles.

"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani shared in an interview earlier this year. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

Why Did Nia DaCosta Direct The Marvels?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, DaCosta revealed her own personal connection to the realm of Marvel Comics, and particularly to Kamala.

"I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age," DaCosta revealed when asked about the fresh face in Marvel movies. "It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."

"The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta shared. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"

Are you excited for The Marvels? What do you think of this standee? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Marvels will debut exclusively in theaters on November 10th.