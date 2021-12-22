The Matrix 4 and Iron Fist Star Jessica Henwick Is Pitching John Wick Spinoff to Keanu Reeves

✖

The Matrix 4 is really bringing the best out of Iron Fist alum Jessica Henwick. Henwick is playing a starring role in the upcoming Matrix film which brings back much of its cast from the original trilogy. Since that trilogy revolutionized action movies, its hero Keanu Reeves made himself a comeback in the form of the John Wick franchise. As Reeves and Henwick have been on set all over the world for the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick has an idea for the Wick franchise where she can help expand that world. It's called Jess Wick and she has pitched it to Reeves!

“So I pitch Jess Wick to Keanu all the time. I’m probably driving him crazy,” Henwick tells THR. “I was like, ‘Okay, Keanu, listen to me. Boom. John Wick 4, last 5 minutes, credits roll, post-credit sequence. Boom! You see my face, Jess Wick.’ I just started acting it out and then he started acting it out, too. We put on this little ten-minute show of what Jess Wick and John Wick would be like. Chad Stahelski, the director of all the John Wick movies, is flying out in two weeks, I think. So I’m going to go straight up to him and I’m going to say it.”

No word on whether or not Reeves is going to cash in on this sure thing money-making opportunity!

Earlier this month, Henwick talked with ComicBook.com about her work on Love and Monsters, a new film which is now available on demand. During the interview, seen in the video above, Henwick promised that the new take on the Matrix franchise will innovate and revolutionize action films in a similar way to how to original trilogy managed to.

"There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4," Henwick said. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.