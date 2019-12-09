Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Breaks Silence Over The Matrix 4

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is suddenly one of the biggest names in genre entertainment. First, he had a role as iconic DC baddie Black Manta in Aquaman and now, he’s following that up as Dr. Manhattan on HBO’s critically-acclaimed Watchmen series. Before too long, he’ll play lead roles in both a Candyman reboot and The Matrix 4, a continuation of the fan-favorite franchise. Though he couldn’t say too much about it, the actor did open up a bit about his role in the latter of the movies in a recent interview with EW.

“Nah. I would love to talk about The Matrix!” Abdul Mateen II said. “But I’m very excited to do it. A great team and I think there’s going to be a lot of … it’s a very exciting relevant script that I’m honored to be a part of.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little has been unveiled about the upcoming blockbuster, other than the fact Lana Wachowski will return to direct. Wachowski co-wrote the scrip with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. The trio is set to produce with Grant Hill.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich when The Matrix 4 was announced in August. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski added.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are expected to return and reprise their roles from the original trilogy. New additions to the franchise include Iron Fist alum Jessica Henick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Matrix 4 has yet to set a release date.