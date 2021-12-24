The Matrix Resurrections: Carrie-Anne Moss Recalls Making Iconic Sequences

The Matrix Resurrections bring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back to the computerized world which belongs to a film franchise which has been dormant for nearly two decades. In 1999, the world was introduced to The Matrix, opening up on a sequence with Moss as Trinity jumping into the air to deliver a kick which was shown on screen with an innovative camera technique which allowed her to appear suspended and frozen in the air as the audience’s view wrapped around her. Looking back at the moment, Moss admits she didn’t know how iconic the sequence would become but has a feeling which Resurrections sequence might have the equivalent reaction.

“I definitely didn’t feel it in the moment,” Moss told ComoicBook.com. “I didn’t understand the bullet time concept, right? That was bullet time, right? Yeah, yeah. I didn’t really fully comprehend that. So it wasn’t I had to… When I saw the movie, of course, I understood that.” The bullet time element of The Matrix helped define the franchise with its signature action sequences which fell so far into slow-motion that there were moments of the characters looking as though they had been paused while the camera moved around them, a technique achieved by having several cameras in place around the performers and editing the scene together with still images taken simultaneously on each.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On this particular movie, I think the moment that we’re on top of the roof and we’re going to take that leap, that was a moment that felt similar,” Moss said. In fact, it should be an iconic moment when Moss and Reeves leap from a building as Trinity and Neo, respectively, especially considering they really did take that leap during the production. The video below shows the two performers bringing the sequence to life in what would certainly be one of the most intimidating stunts to film as they are suspended hundreds of feet above the ground.

#TheMatrixResurrections really did the roof jump scene, like for real.https://t.co/CD8SPvLjy9 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) December 23, 2021

Moss and Reeves are not the only members of the original Matrix trilogy returning for the new Resurrections film but they are largely surrounded by newcomers. “I’m not great with advice,” Reeves admitted about welcoming in the new cast members. “So, I just wanted to be supportive and available and open and just say, ‘Thank you for being here. And let’s make a film and let’s have fun doing it and do the best we can.’ Yeah. Yeah, I spoke to Laurence [Fishburne] a bit. Yeah. I think Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] did an amazing version and his own Morpheus, and I think how Lana Wachowski wrote the role and what it can mean inside of it, just a sentient program. Anyway, I don’t want to give too much away. But I think it’s a very interesting, and in the film, delightful evolution of the story.”

As for whether or now Moss and Reeves will have more cracks at iconic moments with Matrix sequels beyond Resurrections, its unclear for now whether or not this is another trilogy or simply a fourth movie which could actually be the end. “I haven’t heard anything,” Reeves said, with Moss sat beside him sharing that she is in the same boat. “No,” Reeves concluded. “We haven’t heard anything.”

Have you watched The Matrix Resurrections yet? Share your reactions in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.