The Rock Shares New ‘Jumanji’ Sequel BTS Photo

Dwayne Johnson just doesn’t quit! The Rock is already filming his next movie, the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, and he’s been keeping fans updated on the filmmaking process.

Earlier today, Johnson shared a photo that celebrates another completed week of production.

“Finished strong,” he wrote alongside a very Breakfast Club-esque photo. “130am. On set. JUMANJI. Wrapped another very productive (and fun) week of filming. Hat tip of gratitude and love to my hard working and brilliant film crew who makes all the magic happen behind the curtains. Come Monday mornin’, we’ll punch that clock and continue down our Jumanji Universe road. Over and out ~ The Smoldering Dr. Bravestone,” he wrote.

We love knowing that Johnson is stepping back into the shoes of Dr. Bravestone, but that could mean literally anything since the character is an avatar. In that last film, he was taken over by Alex Wolff‘s character, but there’s no telling who he could be this time around.

Johnson is re-teaming up with the last film’s cast, which includes Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. The movie also features some exciting additions, including Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians.

It was also announced at the beginning of the year that Danny DeVito of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Batman Returns fame was signed up to play a part in the film. DeVito is not the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also joining the project.

“From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — its been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” franchise star Dwayne Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

Earlier this week, it was also announced that Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez was also cast in the film.

The new film will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the previous movie and comedies such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Orange County. Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg are returning to write the film. Rosenberg has plenty of impressive writing credits, including Con Air, High Fidelity, and Venom. Pinkner also wrote for Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and various television shows, including Lost and Fringe.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th, 2019.