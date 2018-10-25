‘The Thing’ Actor Thinks the Movie Is Coming True After Violent Attack in Antarctica

John Carpenter’s The Thing told the dark story of a group of men locked together in a Antarctic research station, which is infiltrated by a deadly, shape-changing alien. Now one of the actors of that cult-classic horror flick thinks that the movie is coming true, and he’s sounding the alarm!

Check out what The Thing actor Wilford Brimley (Dr. Blair) had to say on social media, after reports of a violent crime at a remote Antarctic station started hitting the news:

If you never saw Carpenter’s 1982 The Thing, or its 2011 prequel, the latter story chronicles what happens when a Norwegian research team in the Antarctic discovers a spacecraft embedded deep in the ice, and an alien corpse along with it. The team foolishly teaks a sample of the frozen alien’s DNA, not knowing the creature was a metamorph, able to control its every cell, and mimic any organic lifeform. It didn’t take long for the Norwegian station to fall, as one-by-one, the researchers are either killed and copied by The Thing, or killed by their fellow humans, out of paranoia and distrust. After the Norwegian station is gone, the lone surviving Norwegian chases the sole surviving copy of the alien to an American station nearby – but the man dies before he can kill the creature, and The Thing infiltrates the American station. The same process of death and distrust plays out with the Americans, ending with Kurt Russell’s MacReady and Keith David’s Childs being the sole survivors, stuck with a death sentence of freezing to death in the harsh arctic cold.

Besides from the obvious sci-fi/horror elements of the film, The Thing is so effective at creating tension and fright because of the psychological horror aspect of the story. The idea of paranoia that can run through a group of people trapped in isolation is a real-world phenomenon which enhances the subtext of the films – as exemplified by this recent report of a Russian team that had violent tensions erupt into violence, with one man stabbing another in the chest and injuring him, while at their Antarctic base in King George Island. “Tensions in a confied space.” was cited for the reason for the stabbing – and hopefully that’s all it is. The Thing remains on a lot of “Scariest Horror Movies” lists for a reason.

