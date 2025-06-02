The Wes Anderson Archive Is a 20-Disc 4K Blu-ray From The Criterion Collection

With Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme hitting theaters nationwide on June 6th, the time is right for The Criterion Collection to debut The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years – a 20-disc Blu-ray box set for collectors that includes 4K restorations created under the supervision of Anderson himself. If you’re looking for an antidote to Hollywood’s endless sequel and reboot mentality, this is it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might expect, the packaging itself is a tribute to Anderson’s aesthetic, complete with ten illustrated books that are presented in a deluxe clothbound edition. You’ll also find over 25-hours of special features on 10 of the 20 discs in the set. A full breakdown of the features can be found below, and you can get your pre-orders in now here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a release date set for September 30th. The list price of the set is $499.95, but discounts are expected between now and the release date. Pre-order customers will automatically get them before being charged when the set ships.

NEW 4K MASTERS of Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks

of Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks Ten 4K Blu-ray discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and ten Blu-rays with the films and special features Over twenty-five hours of special features, including audio commentaries, interviews, documentaries, deleted scenes, auditions, short films, home movies, commercials, storyboards, animation tests, archival recordings, still photography, discussions/analyses, and visual essays

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays by Richard Brody, James L. Brooks, Bilge Ebiri, Moeko Fujii, Kent Jones, Dave Kehr, Geoffrey O’Brien, Martin Scorsese, and Erica Wagner

In The Phoenician Scheme wealthy businessman, Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins. The film is now playing in limited theaters and opens nationwide on June 6th.