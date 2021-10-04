Andrew Garfield Stars in Netflix’s tick, tick…BOOM! Trailer

Netflix has been delivering blockbusters on a weekly basis this year, with movies that range from original epics to new entries in iconic franchises. This includes the streaming service’s adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM!, the musical that tells the semi-autobiographical story of Rent composer Jonathan Larson. The film, which stars The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and is directed by Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been something that movie fans have been curious to see — and on Monday, we got our best look yet at it. Netflix released a full trailer for tick, tick… BOOM!, which you can check out below.

tick…

tick…



It's here: The brand new trailer for director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s TICK, TICK…BOOM! — starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, and Vanessa Hudgens.



In select theaters November 12

On Netflix November 19 ⏱⏱💥 pic.twitter.com/6z7ccQJzcf — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) October 4, 2021

In tick, tick… BOOM!, an aspiring theatre composer endures a midlife crisis as he approaches 30 and does not feel close to his dream. The film also stars Alexandra Shipp as Susan, Robin de Jesus as Michael, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa Johnson, and Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The musical first originated as a “rock monologue” performed by Larson in the early 1990s, with theatre producer Jeffrey Seller making plans to adapt it to Broadway following early productions of Rent in 1995. Following Larson’s death in 1996, the project was restructured by author David Auburn into a three-actor musical, and premiered Off-Broadway on May 23, 2001. Over the years, the cast of various productions of tick, tick… BOOM! has included Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Wilson Cruz, Neil Patrick Harris, Molly Ringwald, and Ciara Renee.

As Garfield recently revealed to The New York Times, working on tick, tick… BOOM! became incredibly personal for him, as the production allowed him to channel his grief following the sudden death of his mother.

“She is someone who showed me where I was supposed to go in my life,” Garfield explained. “She set me on a path. We lost her just before COVID, just before we started shooting, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. So, for me, I was able to continue her song on the ocean and the wave of Jonathan’s songs. It was an attempt to honor him in his unfinished song, and her in her unfinished song, and have them meet.”

What do you think of the first trailer for tick, tick… BOOM!? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

tick, tick… BOOM! is set to be released in theaters on November 12th, before streaming on Netflix on November 19th.