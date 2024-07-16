Timothée Chalamet to Star in New Movie From Uncut Gems Director

From Paul Atreides to Willy Wonka to Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet has become known for embodying some memorable characters onscreen — and it looks like he has found another surprising new project. On Monday, it was confirmed that Chalamet is in final talks to star in and produce Marty Supreme, a new A24 movie that will be helmed by Uncut Gems co-director Josh Safdie. While specific plot details surrounding Marty Supreme remain under wraps, the project is rumored to involve the sport of ping pong in some way, something that the visuals of A24’s tweet announcing the news seems to confirm.

Safdie is set to direct Marty Supreme off of a script he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. Producers on the project also include Safdie, Bronstein, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas. This will mark Safdie’s first solo directing outing since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed.

What Is Timothée Chalamet’s Deal With Warner Bros.?

Earlier this year, it was announced that Chalamet has signed a new multi-picture deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, following the success of his collaborations with the studio on projects like Wonka and the Dune franchise. The new deal will allow Chalamet to star in and produce projects with the studio, and according to a new statement from Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, they are “thrilled that [Chalamet] has chosen our studio to be his creative home.”

“Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée’s commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere,” they said in a joint statement. “His collaboration on the campaigns for Dune and Wonka is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves.”

“Working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and their teams on Wonka and Dune over these last few years has been a deeply rewarding experience,” Chalamet added. “These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!”

Marty Supreme does not currently have a confirmed release date.