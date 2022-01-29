Madden Fans React to Tom Brady’s Reported Retirement

Reports emerged this afternoon stating that Tom Brady, who is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, would soon be retiring. The news (which is somewhat in contention at the moment) was met with a mix of emotions from many NFL fans. While some were happy to hear that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would finally be leaving the game, others were saddened to see the end of an era. Amongst those who happened to share their thoughts on Brady leaving the NFL behind today were Madden fans, who also reflected on his impact on the beloved football video game series over the years.

Perhaps the most notable thing that a number of Madden fans brought up today in relation to Brady’s retirement is just how long he has been playing. Brady’s career lasted for 22 years in total, meaning that he has been present in the series since Madden 2001. In fact, Brady remains the last active NFL player who was last in a Madden game that was released on a cartridge.

Others happened to bring up how impressive Brady’s journey within Madden has been, much like his own career. When Brady first appeared in the video game, he ranked at a measly 51 overall rating. Since that time, he’s gone on to grace the cover of two different Madden installments and has even seen his ranking climb all the way to a 99 overall. In fact, Brady’s most recent appearance on the cover of Madden came about this past season with Madden NFL 22. So even if this is the end of his career, in some ways, he’s definitely going out on top.

It Doesn’t Seem Real

Tom Brady retiring is something that we only thought we’d see in Madden franchise mode. Not real life. — Ryan Fedrau 𝕏 (@the_fed_23) January 29, 2022

Brady Also Appeared on a Non-Madden Football Cover

20 years ago, @TomBrady was the cover athlete for Sony’s NFL GameDay 2003 football game, opposite Marshall Faulk for Madden 2003 and Brian Urlacher for NFL 2K3.



Just like Faulk and Urlacher, Brady will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when eligible.



Happy retirement, TB12. pic.twitter.com/tvpbC50Bg2 — The Retro Referee (@TheRetroReferee) January 29, 2022

No Brady in the Next Madden…

Tom Brady’s not gonna be in the next Madden now 😭 — Pioneers (@PioneersGG) January 29, 2022

The Madden Curse Is Still Real

Shoutout to Eddie George

Brady Started at a 51 Rating

Never forget Tom Brady had a 51 rating in Madden 2002.



Fast forward he has been on the cover twice, and rated 99 overall a handful of times. pic.twitter.com/06VBFrSsky — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) January 29, 2022

Brady’s Been Playing Forever…

Brady in Madden Over the Years