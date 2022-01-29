Madden Fans React to Tom Brady’s Reported Retirement

Reports emerged this afternoon stating that Tom Brady, who is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, would soon be retiring. The news (which is somewhat in contention at the moment) was met with a mix of emotions from many NFL fans. While some were happy to hear that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would finally be leaving the game, others were saddened to see the end of an era. Amongst those who happened to share their thoughts on Brady leaving the NFL behind today were Madden fans, who also reflected on his impact on the beloved football video game series over the years.
Perhaps the most notable thing that a number of Madden fans brought up today in relation to Brady’s retirement is just how long he has been playing. Brady’s career lasted for 22 years in total, meaning that he has been present in the series since Madden 2001. In fact, Brady remains the last active NFL player who was last in a Madden game that was released on a cartridge.
Others happened to bring up how impressive Brady’s journey within Madden has been, much like his own career. When Brady first appeared in the video game, he ranked at a measly 51 overall rating. Since that time, he’s gone on to grace the cover of two different Madden installments and has even seen his ranking climb all the way to a 99 overall. In fact, Brady’s most recent appearance on the cover of Madden came about this past season with Madden NFL 22. So even if this is the end of his career, in some ways, he’s definitely going out on top.
Are you someone who is saddened to see that Brady will likely no longer be in Madden beginning with this year’s entry? Let me know your own reaction to this news either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
