Tom Felton Reveals the Real Reason He Hasn’t Re-Watched the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

As Professor Albus Dumbledore so eloquently puts in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, “Time is making fools of us again.” That’s certainly how many of us feel when we look at the former child stars from the Harry Potter franchise.

Brace yourselves for this bit of news: Tom Felton, known best to Wizarding World fans as Draco Malfoy, turned 31 in September. THIRTY-ONE! The actor recently told PEOPLE that, aside from the premieres, he hasn’t watched any of the eight Harry Potter movies.

While some might assume this decision was made out of embarrassment (no one wants their tween years immortalized, let alone captured forever in one of the most popular franchises in history), but Felton’s reasoning is actually much sweeter.

“I’m saving that for a sacred day,” explains Felton, “I have visions of doing that with my two kids, when I’m a little bit older.”

Potterhead hearts are melting everywhere, especially considering Felton doesn’t have any kids yet. We love a good Slytherin boy (er, man) who daydreams!

The Harry Potter (former) kids are something special, all managing to have thriving careers while still remaining good friends. (Maybe the child actor curse is more specific to Americans?) In fact, Felton recently had a beach day with Hermione Granger herself, Emma Watson.

Felton is currently doing more than just thinking about his future. You can now watch him in Origin, which premiered November 14th on YouTube Premium (formally YouTube Red). The new web series stars another Harry Potter alum, Natalia Tena, who is best known for playing Tonks (also, Osha on Game of Thrones).

Origin is a sci-fi thriller from the same producers as The Crown, and it follows a group of strangers fighting to survive on an abandoned spaceship.

While Felton may be done with Harry Potter, Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling are still here to meet your wizarding needs. The newest installment in the franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, was recently released in theaters. While the story takes place long before Draco Malfoy was born, you can catch a dashing young Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) in the new film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is now playing in theatres everywhere while Origin is now available on a computer near you!