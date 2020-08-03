Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson Movie 'The Devil All the Time' First Look Revealed

Spider-Man star Tom Holland and The Batman star Robert Pattinson have a new Netflix movie together called The Devil All The Time, and you can get your first look at it below. The Devil All the Time follows a "multi-strand narrative set between the end of World War II and the beginning of America’s involvement in Vietnam in which a motley group of characters’ lives all intersect." In addition to Holland and Pattinson, the film stars IT actor Bill Skarsgård, Avengers: Endgame star Sebastian Stan, Terminator: Genisys star Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska (Crimson Peak), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road) and more. It's directed by Antonio Campos (Martha Marcy May Marlene).

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

Tom Holland actually plays the central character in The Devil All The Time (based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 book), a troubled boy named Arvin Russell. Director Antonio Campos shared with EW what it was like working with the Spider-Man and Uncharted star:

"Tom is a very sweet person and a very generous actor but he's willing to go wherever he needs to go emotionally for the character. He wanted to go where he had to go. Tom’s electric. He’s sort of sitting there doing nothing and is immensely watchable."

As for Robert Pattinson: Campos says The Batman actor's process was fascinating to witness:

"Rob prepared a bunch of ideas and you don’t know what you’re going to get but it’s all interesting. The character coming to life — I saw that in front of me when we were on set."

It's good to see big blockbuster superhero stars like Pattinson and Holland doing this kind of dramatic acting work, letting fans see them actually flex their acting muscles. It's no doubt a bigger opportunity for Pattinson, rather than Holland, as the former still has a lot of Twilight stigma to overcome before more fans embrace him as Batman. Holland has one over fans as Spider-Man, and they'll follow him pretty much anywhere (Uncharted, or films like the Russo Bros Cherry and now The Devil All The Time).

However, it should be noted that Holland, Pattinson, and the other people in The Devil All The Time's ensemble are about to take on some pretty dark material for their performances. Just read the novel's synopsis, below:

"Willard Russell and Charlotte live in Knockemstiff, Ohio, raising Arvin Eugene as a good Christian son. Charlotte gets cancer and Willard builds a makeshift altar for god with a "prayer log" used for sacrifice in hope of curing Charlotte. However, Willard reaches his end of rope and sacrifices himself on the log after seeing no results of his worship ritual. This leaves Arvin orphaned, and Arvin is sent to live with his grandparents back in Coal Creek. Apart from Arvin, there is a murderous photographer and his wife who do killings for their own version of distorted art, a corrupt sheriff, and a spider eating holy man wannabe with a crippled sidekick, and lecherous pastor who preys on the young congregants."

The Devil All The Time will release on Netflix on September 16th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.