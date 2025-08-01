Lloyd Kaufman Reveals Scrapped Plans for Toxic Avengers 5 That Led to Reboot

For over 40 years, The Toxic Avenger has been the standard-bearer for Troma Entertainment, a proudly independent studio known for its punk-rock ethos and gleefully grotesque B-movies. The 1984 original, which followed a nerdy janitor’s transformation into a hideously deformed creature of superhuman strength, became a midnight movie sensation and an enduring cult classic. Now, after decades of sequels and spinoffs, the mop-wielding hero is getting a major Hollywood reboot starring Peter Dinklage. While fans anticipate this new vision, the decision to reboot the franchise was not made lightly. ComicBook recently sat down with Troma co-founder and original Toxic Avenger director Lloyd Kaufman, who revealed that before the reboot, the creative team had considered several wild and bizarre concepts for a fifth film that were ultimately scrapped.

“We didn’t know what to do with Toxy,” Kaufman confesses. “We had all these ideas. Do we kill him? Because we were going to do a fifth. We made four Toxic Avenger movies, Citizen’s Toxy is the fourth one. But we wrote Mr. Toxy Goes to Washington. Then we thought, ‘We’ll kill Toxy,’ but then where do you go from there? And then we thought, ‘Maybe a big fat Toxy, it’ll be interesting.’ And then we thought about trans Toxy, Toxet kind of thing. But luckily, the wonderful people at Legendary did a $50 million version and hired the right director and the right actors. It’s perfect. It couldn’t be more different and great.”

The original 1984 film became a cultural phenomenon through word-of-mouth, thriving in the home video market. Its success spawned three sequels of diminishing returns: The Toxic Avenger Part II (1989), The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (1989), and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000). The character’s popularity also led to a short-lived children’s cartoon, Toxic Crusaders, comic books, and video games. However, the sequels struggled to recapture the shocking and satirical charm of the original, with the second and third films being notoriously compromised when a single, over-budget production was split into two separate movies. This history provides context for Kaufman’s admission that the franchise had run out of road, making a complete reboot of Toxic Avenger the most viable path forward.

Peter Dinklage’s Toxic Avenger Is Coming to Theaters

The reboot of The Toxic Avenger, written and directed by Macon Blair, is set to introduce the hero to a new generation. The film stars Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a downtrodden janitor who, after being exposed to toxic waste, is transformed into a monstrous new hero. The star-studded cast also includes Jacob Tremblay as Winston’s son Wade, Taylour Paige as a determined reporter, and a villainous duo played by Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood. While the core origin remains, the reboot aims to tell a more character-driven story with a bigger budget and a professional sheen that Troma’s original proudly lacked.

The project has the full-throated endorsement of Lloyd Kaufman, who serves as a producer on the new film. “It’s a risk, because fanboys [say], ‘Oh, remakes are no good,’” Kaufman told us. “I gotta a lot of contact from trauma fans, ‘Why are you remaking it?’ But this is better than the original.”

The Toxic Avenger reboot premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2023 to overwhelmingly positive reviews and currently holds a 92% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its blend of gore, humor, and surprising heart. After some initial distribution challenges, the movie is now set for a wide, unrated theatrical release, promising to deliver an unapologetically violent and bizarre experience for both longtime fans and newcomers.

The Toxic Avenger will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

