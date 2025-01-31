The Toxic Avenger Remake Finally Gets a Release Date

The Toxic Avenger is coming to crash your Labor Day weekend festivities. Fans of the cult-classic hero have been chomping at the bit to finally see the remake from filmmaker Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore), which stars Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage alongside Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis, and Taylour Paige. The new Toxic Avenger found a distributor through Cineverse, the entertainment company behind last year’s breakout hit Terrifier 3, and at the time confirmed Toxic Avenger would be released in 2025. Now, we know exactly when that date is.

According to Deadline, The Toxic Avenger is getting an unrated wide release on August 29th, which falls on Labor Day weekend. Cineverse holds the U.S. and Canadian theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming rights for The Toxic Avenger through a deal with Legendary Entertainment. The remake debuted at Fantatic Fanfest in 2023 and got a positive reception, even getting a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it had trouble landing a distribution deal due to its graphic violence. This cast some doubt on whether The Toxic Avenger would ever see the light of day, with Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk stating, “The Toxic Avenger isn’t just a great film; it’s an important one…This is the kind of movie that major studios are averse to release because it dares to push boundaries, but Cineverse is rooted in championing bold, uncompromising storytelling. We believe audiences are ready – and eager – for films like this to take center stage.”

image credit: legendary entertainment

When the news of The Toxic Avenger landing at Cineverse came down, the film’s writer and director Macon Blair said in a statement, “I’m beyond grateful to the team behind ‘The Toxic Avenger’ who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film. It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family!”

The Toxic Avenger tells the story of Winston Gooze (played by Peter Dinklage), a meek janitor at a health club who, after falling into a pit of toxic waste, becomes a large deformed hero determined to take on the greedy and corrupt.

Directed by Macon Blair, The Toxic Avenger stars Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis, and Taylour Paige. The movie lands in theaters on August 29th.