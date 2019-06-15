Toy Story 4: Tony Hale Reveals How Forky Would Have Developed If Partnered With Buzz

The latest installment in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 4, is finally set to release in theaters next week after years of development. Unless you’ve been living under a rock or avoiding any and all spoilers, including those revealed in trailers, you’ve likely seen newcomer, plastic utensil-based Forky (voiced by Tony Hale of Veep fame) come to terms with sentience. It seems like a large part of this journey is taken with Tom Hanks’ Woody, but… what if it had been Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear instead?

While at a recent press junket for the film, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Tony Hale about all things Forky, who must deal with the existential crisis of having been trash, but now being a toy, throughout the course of the film. In addition to some of the usual suspects, we asked Hale what it would have looked like if the newly sentient utensil had been paired with Buzz rather than Woody.

“I think he would’ve driven Buzz insane,” Hale admits. “Woody has a lot more patience than Buzz, but I definitely think Buzz would’ve been like, ‘We got to table this conversation. I’m moving on,’ whereas Woody’s a lot more, ‘It’s OK. We got this.’”

Makes sense to us! Arguably, Woody also has a stronger grip on reality — whatever that entails in a world where toys come to life — than Buzz. In the first film, Buzz Lightyear had to come to terms with being a toy rather than a space ranger, and that included a brief period where he mentally broke down. That said, perhaps Buzz would have been particularly understanding of Forky’s current difficulty.

Are you looking forward to Toy Story 4 arriving next week? How do you feel about Forky? Let us know in the comments!

Toy Story 4 is set to release in theaters on June 21st.