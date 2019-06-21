Toy Story 4 Tracking For $136 Million Opening Weekend

Disney and Pixar’s juggernaut Toy Story 4 is looking to make a big impact on the summer box office when it debuts, at least if current industry tracking is anything to go by. According to the most recent estimates, Toy Story 4 will bring in around $51 million when you combine today’s total with last night’s preview night total of $12 million (via Deadline). That will put it around $136 million for the total weekend, which would be mighty impressive, though crazily enough under some of the larger totals some were expecting.

Disney had it pegged for a $140 million dollar debut, while other projections ranged from $160 million to $200 million, which could still happen mind you, but it seems Disney’s projection was more likely. If it does come in a bit under goal, that won’t be because of negative reviews or quality questions. The film has received widely positive reviews, and after 269 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the score still sits at a hearty 97%.

The audience score doesn’t differ much either, sporting a 96% after 2,081 ratings. Again, the film could end up surging a bit over the weekend to surpass those projections, so we’ll just have to wait and see. Even if it doesn’t hit the $140 projection, it will still surpass the previous film’s opening of $110.3 million, a film that went on to bring in $1.066 billion worldwide.

So far the film has proven that a fourth go-round for Toy Story was ultimately worth it, something that not even director Josh Cooley was sold on after Toy Story 3.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” said director Josh Cooley said in a press release. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.

You can find the official description for Toy Story 4 below.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

Toy Story 4 is in theaters now.