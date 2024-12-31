It’s Your Last Chance to Stream the Transformers Franchise on Netflix

Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise made waves at the box office for years, and they have recently found themselves some new popularity in the world of streaming. The first four live-action Transformers movies were recently added to Netflix, where they have been steady hits over the last few weeks. Unfortunately, that run of popularity is coming to an end, as all of those Transformers movies are leaving this week.

Transformers, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Transformers: Age of Extinction are all leaving the Netflix lineup on New Year’s Eve. They’ll be available to watch on the service until 12:01 am PT, when calendars on the West Coast flip to January 2025.

Fortunately, for the Transformers fans out there that don’t already own the movies, all four of the films leaving Netflix are already available to stream on Paramount+. The service also carries the fifth Bay Transformers movie — Transformers: The Last Knight — as well as Bumblebee, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and the new animated prequel Transformers One.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

The Transformers movies may be leaving Netflix on Tuesday night, but the arrival of 2025 on Wednesday morning will bring a whole horde of new titles to the streaming service. Not only are there plenty of new additions coming to Netflix, but among them are several blockbuster offerings that should easily replace the massive scale of Transformers.

Wednesday will see all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies return to Netflix after some time away from the service. Christopher Nolan films like Inception and Interstellar will also be joining the service on New Year’s Day, along with both live-action Scooby-Doo movies and the Rush Hour trilogy.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below!

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM