Transformers One Releases New Poster Exclusively for Dolby

Dolby and Paramount have teamed up to release a poster for Transformers One, promoting the movie’s arrival in Dolby Cinemas. Featuring Optimus Prime and Megatron on the poster, with Cybertron behind them, the poster integrates the Dolby logo into the foreground, making its “exclusive” state pretty hard to miss. The movie itself is set for a release next month, and will be the first all-CGI Transformers animated feature film. It centers on younger versions of the characters before the Autobot/Decepticon war boiled over and turned them against each other for life.

You can check it out below, and get your Dolby tickets for Transformers One here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is not the godlike, all-knowing, powerful individual that Optimus Prime is, that we all know and love, and who certainly inspired me to want to take part in this role,” Transformers One star Chris Hemsworth told ComicBook during Comic Con International in San Diego last month. “This one’s the youthful version — the brash, cocky, young individual who is full of hope and enthusiasm and anti-authority and wants to break the rules, and chooses his own path. He’s not one to conform to what society is telling him. There’s a lot more humor and fun to that. I came in originally thinking I was going to do more of the Peter Cullen voice, and Josh Cooley, our director, was like ‘no, no, this is not that version. He’s not there yet.’ It’s very difficult to have a heap of humor and youthful banter in the Peter Cullen cadence. Toward the end of the film when he becomes Optimus Prime, we start to lean toward it, but I never wanted to mimic that anyway. I use it as an influence and a motivation and an inspiration, but what Peter Cullen has done is so iconic and brilliant, I’m leaving that on the mantelpiece as something I look toward and pay homage.”

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One is directed by Josh Cooley from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari. The film was produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem, with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg.

Transformers One will be in theaters on September 20th.