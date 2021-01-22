Jamie Lee Curtis Brings Bernie Sanders Into True Lies Striptease Scene

✖

With a reported 40 million people tuning in to this week's presidential inauguration, viewers were quick to make commentary of the festivities on social media, with one of the most talked-about moments being the image of Senator Bernie Sanders sitting by himself in a large jacket with cozy mittens, with this pose quickly becoming a meme. This image was inserted into a variety of unexpected situations, with even True Lies star Jamie Lee Curtis getting in on the action, as she took to Twitter to show off an edit of Sanders sitting in on Curtis' famous striptease scene from James Cameron's True Lies.

In the film, a seemingly mild-mannered husband (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is secretly living a double life, as he not only appears as a suburban salesman, but he's also an accomplished spy. Unfortunately, his worlds start to collide, ultimately enlisting his wife Helen (Curtis) to help him pull off a mission, requiring her to perform a lurid dance in order to secretly plant a device on her target, who, unbeknownst to her, is her own husband.

Not only was True Lies a success as an action film, but it also helped showcase Schwarzenegger and Curtis' comedic chops, as it served as much as a lampoon of the action genre as a tribute to it. Despite the film earning a passionate following in the decades since its release, Curtis previously detailed that she didn't think the tone could ever be replicated for a sequel.

“I don’t think we could ever do another True Lies after 9/11,” Curtis told reporters back in 2019, per International Business Times. “This was pre 9/11 so I wouldn’t want to say we could make fun of terrorism but we could make fun of terrorism because it was so outrageous and, of course, we can’t ever make fun of them ever again.”

She continued, "True Lies is just a perfect combination of everything I would do well in every way. It was just a perfect canvas. It was such a giant scope and Jim [Cameron] hired me, he wrote it for me ... and it’s because he just let me do what I do. The truth is I am an untrained person, but that movie took advantage of everything that is good about my talent and the freedom that I had to be Helen and just the very nature of it … I just think that was probably the most complete experience I ever had.”

