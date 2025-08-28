One of the Biggest Movies of 2021 Is Now Streaming for Free

2021 was a great year for movies. The year saw films heading back to the big screen as cinemas reopened following pandemic-related disruptions the previous year. Cinephiles rushed to theaters to catch the year’s biggest hits, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time to Die, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. One film broke pandemic-era box office records to become one of the biggest movies of 2021, and it is now streaming completely free.

The movie in question is Godzilla Vs. Kong, the fourth installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The movie started streaming on Tubi, Fox’s free streaming service, on August 1, 2025. Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla Vs. Kong sees the fate of the world hanging in the balance as Kong and Godzilla meet in a spectacular battle for the ages. The star-studded cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Why You Should Watch Godzilla Vs. Kong

Coming on the heels of Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla Vs. Kong was an ambitious entry into the MonsterVerse. The movie is light on character development and human story, but features epic clashes between two of the franchise’s most iconic monsters. The large-scale battles are brought to life with impressive visual effects and fight choreography, making them both visceral and exciting and superior to those in previous MonsterVerse films. The movie also puts an increased focus on the monsters, placing the movie’s human characters as secondary characters, allowing for more action.

Godzilla Vs. Kong was one of the biggest and most successful releases of 2021. The film premiered in theaters in the United States on March 31, 2021. Despite also being released on HBO Max at the same time, the film still broke pandemic-era box office records, for a time holding the records for biggest pandemic-era box office debut and the eighth highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, titles that later went to other films. The movie grossed $470 million worldwide, making it the eighth highest-grossing movie of 2021. It has the distinction of being both “Verified Fresh: and “Certified Hot” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76% critics’ score and 91% audience rating.

