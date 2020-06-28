Doctor Sleep Theatrical Version and Director's Cut Now Available on HBO Max
Last year, fans of The Shining were able to return to the Overlook Hotel when The Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan helmed Doctor Sleep. The movie starred Ewan McGregor as the grown-up version of The Shining's Danny Torrance and featured Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible 5 & 6) as a predatory cult leader, Kyliegh Curran as a girl with the "shining" power, Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek) as the girl's doctor, Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) as the cult leader's henchman, and Alex Essoe as Danny's mother, Wendy Torrance. Now, both the theatrical cut and the director's cut of the movie are available to watch on HBO Max. Yesterday, Flanagan took to Twitter to share the news.
"DOCTOR SLEEP is now available on @hbomax, they’ve got both the theatrical cut and the Director’s Cut. Hope you enjoy! #doctorsleep #HBOMax," Flanagan tweeted. You can check out the post below:
DOCTOR SLEEP is now available on @hbomax, they’ve got the both the theatrical cut and the Director’s Cut. Hope you enjoy! #doctorsleep #HBOMax— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) June 28, 2020
"I’m really excited that WB let me create this cut, much less release it," Flanagan shared in a statement about the director's cut last year. "They really supported it – to the point that they made sure all of the new material with VFX was fully finished, additional score was composed and orchestrated just for this cut, and we did a full mix as well. They really let us do this right – it’s a finished, complete, fully polished new cut of the movie. Nothing in it is temp."
After the movie was released on HBO Max, it became a trending topic on Twitter. Here are some of the new reactions to Doctor Sleep...
"Always Trust"
This owns. Always trust Mike Flanagan. I’m watching a scene with Cliff Curtis talking to Bruce Greenwood. Glory, glory hallelujah! pic.twitter.com/meljaotn18— Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) June 28, 2020
New Experience
The Director's Cut of DOCTOR SLEEP is an entirely different movie. Either cut plays great at home on a Saturday night.
Get to it. https://t.co/NWe2GdS0K9— Sterling Gates (@sterlinggates) June 28, 2020
Lots Of Love
DOCTOR SLEEP is incredible and I absolutely LOVED it!! One of the best King adaptations, best horror movie of 2019, the casting is perfect, and an extremely worthy sequel to THE SHINING! Can't imagine not watching the director's cut, I was totally captivated for 3 hours! pic.twitter.com/fLyAji08sI— ɌΛ▼ΞΠ (@videoblivion) June 28, 2020
Best All Around
Can we talk about how Doctor Sleep managed to be not only a great movie, but also a good adaptation of the book despite having to make up for Kubrick messing the story up, AND allowed fans of the Shining book and movie able to understand and love it? Doctor Sleep was that bitch.— 🍊VampwolfWarrior🍊 (@VampwolfWarrior) June 28, 2020
The Shining Is Hard To Beat, Though
It's no The Shining, but I really enjoyed Doctor Sleep. Couldn't believe it didn't do better in the theaters. Definitely will be watching that director's cut.— LEIF (@LeifJohnson) June 28, 2020
Ewan McGregor Stans Unite!
Doctor Sleep is trending and I just wanna appreciation my husband Danny Torrance more ✨ pic.twitter.com/0zEsAuyaVA— 𝔢𝔴𝔞𝔫 𝔪𝔠𝔤𝔯𝔢𝔤𝔬𝔯’𝔰 𝔴𝔥𝔬𝔯𝔢 ♡︎☽ BLM (@CYBERG0THIC) June 28, 2020
Extremely High Praise
Not entirely sure why Doctor Sleep is suddenly trending, but for the record:
It’s the best movie of last year, and probably one of the best of the decade. It is smart, sinister, and surprisingly empathetic.
I adore it. pic.twitter.com/cXhpaYfMCA— Brad Perry (@michigansoul) June 28, 2020
Don't Worry, The Overlook Will Be Back
Doctor Sleep was a great movie and was one of those few movies that did justice to its source material. RIP Overlook hotel ...until we meet again. pic.twitter.com/aqS7wRhBjg— teatime75 (@teatime75) June 28, 2020
Rebecca Ferguson Stans Unite!
DOCTOR SLEEP was very well reviewed and it’s amazing but also we did not devote NEARLY ENOUGH ENERGY to discussing how fucking good Rebecca Ferguson was in this movie. pic.twitter.com/uFzwbuF4l1— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) June 28, 2020
Watch At Your Own Risk
Watching Doctor Sleep and then deciding to go to bed right after pic.twitter.com/kPmQ6iYSFP— 𝙆𝙀𝙂 ➐ (@_KEG_) June 28, 2020
