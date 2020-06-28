Doctor Sleep Theatrical Version and Director's Cut Now Available on HBO Max

By Jamie Jirak

Last year, fans of The Shining were able to return to the Overlook Hotel when The Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan helmed Doctor Sleep. The movie starred Ewan McGregor as the grown-up version of The Shining's Danny Torrance and featured Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible 5 & 6) as a predatory cult leader, Kyliegh Curran as a girl with the "shining" power, Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek) as the girl's doctor, Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) as the cult leader's henchman, and Alex Essoe as Danny's mother, Wendy Torrance. Now, both the theatrical cut and the director's cut of the movie are available to watch on HBO Max. Yesterday, Flanagan took to Twitter to share the news.

"DOCTOR SLEEP is now available on @hbomax, they’ve got both the theatrical cut and the Director’s Cut. Hope you enjoy! #doctorsleep #HBOMax," Flanagan tweeted. You can check out the post below:

"I’m really excited that WB let me create this cut, much less release it," Flanagan shared in a statement about the director's cut last year. "They really supported it – to the point that they made sure all of the new material with VFX was fully finished, additional score was composed and orchestrated just for this cut, and we did a full mix as well. They really let us do this right – it’s a finished, complete, fully polished new cut of the movie. Nothing in it is temp."

After the movie was released on HBO Max, it became a trending topic on Twitter. Here are some of the new reactions to Doctor Sleep...

"Always Trust"

New Experience

Lots Of Love

Best All Around

The Shining Is Hard To Beat, Though

Ewan McGregor Stans Unite!

Extremely High Praise

Don't Worry, The Overlook Will Be Back

Rebecca Ferguson Stans Unite!

Watch At Your Own Risk

