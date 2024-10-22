Twisters Streaming Premiere Date (and It’s Sooner Than You Think)

One of the most talked-about box office hits of the year is finally making its way to streaming. Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters brought the storms back to the big screen this summer and audiences in North America flocked to the theaters to see the highly anticipated legacy sequel. The film earned more than $370 million at the box office and is already available to buy and purchase digitally, with a physical release hitting shelves this week. Very soon, though, movie fans who haven’t wanted to pay money for the on-demand release will be able to check it out.

On Tuesday, Universal announced that Twisters will finally get its streaming debut in just a couple of weeks. The hit blockbuster will be available to stream on Peacock beginning November 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fact that Twisters is hitting Peacock should come as no surprise, given that the streamer is a product of NBCUniversal and all of Universal’s theatrically released movies head there when they first begin streaming. This streaming release is more in line with the traditional home release windows for movies, since the film first hit theaters way back in July. Its streaming debut date isn’t even arriving until more than three weeks after it’s Blu-ray release.

Outside of its title, Twisters shares almost nothing in common with Jan de Bont’s hit 1996 film that starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton. This new story doesn’t feature any of the original characters (or the children of those characters) and instead aims to simply recapture the tone and vibe from its predecessor.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos as tornado chasers in Oklahoma, tracking down storms during a once-in-a-generation tornado outbreak. You can check out the official synopsis below.

“TWISTERS brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornadoes.”