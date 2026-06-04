Who Plays Masters of the Universe’s Huge Credits Cameo Officially Confirmed With Best Look at Iconic Costume [UPDATED]

Before the movie is even widely released, we already know the major cameo introduced at the end of Masters of the Universe. And while some unscrupulous “fans” are sharing screen recordings from early screenings, this reveal comes from an official source – the actor behind the new character themself. WARNING: This post contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Masters of the Universe.

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Iconic MoTU character She-Ra makes her debut at the end of Travis Knight’s movie. While the actor playing the character is kept mostly mysterious thanks to the way the stinger is shot, we now know who was in the costume. Thanks to an amazing new post on her Instagram, Lauren Saliu has revealed (in a now deleted post) not only that she plays She-Ra, but also showed off a close look at the character’s iconic costume (which is only seen from reverse in the final movie). She also shared more behind-the-scenes shots from her time on set. Here’s the She-Ra reveal, and a screen recording of the mid-credits scene, because cinema etiquette is apparently just a joke now.

Her original post read: “Secret is out. I’m excited to finally share that I appear as She-Ra in the post-credit scene in [Masters of the Universe. So grateful and had so much fun embodying She-Ra the Princess of Power… It was back and forth fittings and 3D scans getting the outfit made to my exact measurements. The craftsmanship and detail is incredible.” After some backlash to the original post, she deleted it, apologized for spoiling the ending, and promised to repost next week.

She-Ra Will Play a Huge Part in Masters of the Universe Sequels

When asked about She-Ra’s possible inclusion in the movie pre-release, Travis Knight was, understandably, coy in his response. The decision was made to leave her out to focus on Adam’s story, which makes sense when you see the movie. Knight told SFX magazine, “I can say very little about She-Ra. For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world and a big part of Adam’s story. In the fullness of time, if we’re lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part.” He added “we definitely had many, many conversations about the character,” and further hinted that She-Ra may have played a more substantial role in an earlier cut: “There are giant scenes in the movie that aren’t there any longer. I am very proud of the movie, but there are definitely things that I love that we had to cut. Hopefully, they will get to see the light of day at some point.”

So will those sequels happen? Early box office tracking for Masters of the Universe is not particularly good, despite positive critical reactions (I’ve seen it, it’s a solid 3.5-4 out of 5 and lots of fun), so it’s hard to say whether this will become a franchise. Sadly, we’ve been in this position before: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was great, but it simply didn’t perform, and any talk of sequels has long dried up. Hopefully, positive word of mouth can propel Masters of the Universe to better performance in the mid to long-term. As Knight revealed to SFX, there’s only one way to convince studios to make sequels now – ticket sales: “Here’s the reality of the situation… A company like Amazon isn’t going to take on a property like this if they don’t think there’s potential to tell more stories within this world – and I agree with that point of view. Masters is a very dense universe. There’s so much mythology, there are so many incredible, interesting characters and there are so many different types of stories you can tell within this space.”

We can only hope. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!