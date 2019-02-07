Universal Orlando Park has ‘Trolls’ Guy Diamond Farting Actual Glitter at Guests

Universal Studios in Orlando may have gotten rid of classic rides like Jaws and Earthquake, but that doesn’t mean they’re not filling up the park with interesting things to see. While the new attractions might not reflect classic cinema, they’re certainly making headlines.

According to Huffington Post, the theme park now has a “butt-naked troll that farts glitter at guests,” which will surely make lots of children very happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guy Diamond is a character from the Trolls movie and he has a very particular set of skills. In the film, he is voice by Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and is known for opting out of clothes, so he’s often referred to as the “naked glitter troll.”

Apparently, Guy Diamond is joining his troll pals, Branch and Poppy, who have been “doing meet-and-greets at the theme park for some time now.” Together, the three trolls do a dance for guests which leads to the fart-splosion of glitter that douses the crowd.

According to Huffington Post, you have six chances throughout the day to visit the trolls. You can view the schedule here.

Unsurprisingly, many people on Twitter were quick to crack jokes (sorry) about this beloved naked, farting troll.

I’m very uncomfortable with how sculpted his butt is — Brittani Tuttle (@brittanituttle) February 2, 2019

I vote for @UniversalORL glitter farting troll for the halftime show next year #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow — Jake C. (@JakeCoonfare) February 4, 2019

I hate the troll that farts glitter but I appreciate Universal for making me feel something again — 𝑩𝒊𝒈 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒏𝒆𝒚𝒋𝒂𝒊𝒍 (@disneyjail) February 3, 2019

The Trolls movie was a big hit when it was released in 2016. The animated featured starred Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and featured an array of more celebrity voices which included Christine Baranski, Russell Brand, John Cleese, James Corden, and Gwen Stefani. The movie even sparked a Netflix spin-off series called Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, which began early last year.

If you’re a big fan of the movie, get excited, because a sequel is coming next year. Kendrick, Timberlake, and Corden are all set to respire their roles with Sam Rockwell, Jamie Dornan, and Kelly Clarkson joining the cast. Most importantly, Nayyar will be returning as everyone’s favorite tooter, Guy Diamond.

Will you be setting out to meet the farting troll on your next visit to Orlando? Tell us in the comments!

Trolls World Tour hits theaters on April 17, 2020.