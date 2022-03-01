Universal Pulls Movies From Release In Russia

Universal is the latest Hollywood studio to pause its release slate in Russia. Tuesday afternoon, the studio announced plans to temporarily halt the showing of its next two features in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Universal-owned DreamWorks Animation had The Bad Guys due in Russa on March 24th, while Michael Bay’s Ambulance was to follow on April 7th. Now, both of the films have been removed from the release schedule in the country.

“In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Universal Pictures has paused planned theatrical releases in Russia,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal’s response completes the circuit of temporary bans for major film studios. Disney, Sony, Paramount, and Warner Brothers have all already announced their intentions to halt movie releases on an indefinite basis.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” Disney’s statement reads. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

In addition to the action from Hollywood studios, the Ukrainian Film Academy is petitioning a boycott of the Russian film industry.

“But at a time when world powers are imposing economic and political sanctions on the Russian Federation, the country continues to be active in the cultural field. In particular, several films made by Russia are regularly admitted to the programs of most world film festivals, and significant resources are spent on their promotion,” the petition reads.

It adds, “The result of this activity is not only the spread of propaganda messages and distorted facts. It also boosts the loyalty of Russian culture – the culture of the aggressor state, which unleashed unjustified and unprovoked war in central Europe. Even the very presence of Russian films in the program of world film festivals creates the illusion of Russia’s involvement in the values of the civilized world.”