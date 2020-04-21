Maximum Carnage Trends as the Venom 2 Title Marvel Fans Wanted
Once Sony officially pushed Venom 2 further back on its release slate Tuesday afternoon, the studio also revealed the film's official name — Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage. Featuring Woody Harrelson's take on the serial killer-infused symbiote Carnage, it's only fitting they included the baddies name in the film title. Though many thought the title was perfectly suited for the much-awaited sequel, there was a dissenting force that thought the studio could have come up with a better name.
In fact, shortly after the delay (and name change) was first announced, fans started to speak out in support of Maximum Carnage, the classic Spider-Man comics tale of the same name. And speak out they did. The impromptu campaign eventually got Maximum Carnage to trend on Twitter, where it remains one of the social media platform's most popular topics as of this writing.
See what Maximum Carnage fans are saying about the name choice below. What name do you think Sony should have picked for the sequel? Think it over and either let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!
Save It for the MCU
Sorry, gonna be a nerd for a minute,— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 21, 2020
but it makes no sense to waste the title ‘Maximum Carnage’ for a Carnage intro film when Sony will have enough characters to adapt that story a few years down the line. ‘Let There Be Carnage’ fits.
Either/Or
Also "let there be carnage"? Its not bad but Sony could've chosen either Maximum Carnage, or even Absolute Carnage pic.twitter.com/1xPep4Ls7y— That One Spider-Guy (@josephwayne2421) April 21, 2020
What About Spidey Though?
It sounds like Sony's going to do Maximum Carnage later. As a Captain America Civil War style movie with just #SpiderMan characters. pic.twitter.com/DmixB2WOnN— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) April 21, 2020
Venom 3 Confirmed?
Small Prediction:
Carnage WILL NOT die in Let There be Carnage and Venom 3 will be called ‘Venom: Maximum Carnage’— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 (@DravenREBORN47) April 21, 2020
Right There
"Venom: Maximum Carnage" was sitting right there............ pic.twitter.com/ncFf4MuVOU— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) April 21, 2020
What's Loki Have to Do With It?
They had one job. Just title it "Venom: Maximum Carnage." pic.twitter.com/apAOBg5KK0— Jayson Koos (@Jay12678) April 21, 2020
Let There Be Doesn't Fit
Don’t know how I honestly feel about “Venom 2” being titled “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”. It just doesn’t fit. I would much rather just either Venom 2 or Maximum Carnage. Or even Venom: Part 2— Daily Spider-Man Unlimited (@EARTH_751263) April 21, 2020
Sounds Better
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"
Why not Venom: Maximum Carnage? That sounds better.— The Slasher41 (@Theslasher411) April 21, 2020
Just Needs the Cool Factor
Well, this is unfortunate my opinion on the title is fine but couldn't they go for a cooler title like 'venom: maximum carnage or venom 2' the title is fine but i think it was a last second pick, and now my opinion on the delay, why!?!!?! @VenomMovieNews #Venom2 https://t.co/uxXgX2noan— Jeffrey Taylor (@Jeffrey65845072) April 21, 2020
Big Ol' L
So you had the choice to name it MAXIMUM CARNAGE and didn’t? 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/Oos3gJfy60 pic.twitter.com/aeREwS4EGT— KillPabs (@KillPabs) April 21, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.