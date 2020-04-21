Maximum Carnage Trends as the Venom 2 Title Marvel Fans Wanted

Once Sony officially pushed Venom 2 further back on its release slate Tuesday afternoon, the studio also revealed the film's official name — Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage. Featuring Woody Harrelson's take on the serial killer-infused symbiote Carnage, it's only fitting they included the baddies name in the film title. Though many thought the title was perfectly suited for the much-awaited sequel, there was a dissenting force that thought the studio could have come up with a better name.

In fact, shortly after the delay (and name change) was first announced, fans started to speak out in support of Maximum Carnage, the classic Spider-Man comics tale of the same name. And speak out they did. The impromptu campaign eventually got Maximum Carnage to trend on Twitter, where it remains one of the social media platform's most popular topics as of this writing.

See what Maximum Carnage fans are saying about the name choice below. What name do you think Sony should have picked for the sequel?