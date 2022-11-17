How to Get Free Tickets to a Violent Night Screening and Q&A in NYC

It's the most wonderful time of the year; Violent Night is getting ready to hit theaters! The upcoming holiday flick sees David Harbour suit up as Santa Claus to deliver a lot more than presents and Christmas cheer. In the film produced by John Wick's David Leitch, Harbour's Old Saint Nick becomes a bit of an Old Saint Wick as he attempts to stop a robbery on Christmas Eve. Ahead of the film's release, ComicBook.com has partnered with Universal Studios for an exclusive screening and Q&A with its star John Leguizamo in New York City. Tickets are free, available on a first come, first serve basis! Details below!

To get tickets for ComicBook.com's Violent Night screening and Q&A, e-mail phasezero@comicbook.com. Make your subject line, "Violent Night NYC," and include your full name. Additionally, include whether you would like one ticket or two tickets to the event! The screening will take place at 7pm ET at the Regal Union Square on November 21. All guests with confirmed tickets will be notified by e-mail by Thursday, with more information about the location which will also be added to this article! Be sure to check back for updates and send an e-mail now to lock in your free tickets!

From 87North, the producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Violent Night is a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise). Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.

Violent Night officially hits theaters on December 2, 2022. Are you excited for this one? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter!