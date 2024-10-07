Wallace & Gromit Collector's Edition 4K Blu-ray Set Discounted With Only 5000 Available

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Four films from the loveable man and his best friend are coming to you in 4K UHD for the first time.

(Photo: Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4K Blu-ray )

The Clay Duo, Wallace & Gromit, got their own complete 4K Ultra HD Box Set! Fans will be happy to learn their British favs got the 4K upgrade for these four original specials; A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, and A Matter of Loaf or Death. Tag along for an adventure with this kooky pair in a quality you've never seen before, but you'll have to be quick because only 5000 copies will be produced. What's more, the set has been discounted by 17% to $99.99. The set debuted last week and was a brisk seller even before the discount, so we expect that they will sell out sooner rather than later. Grab a copy here on Amazon while you can (note that previous pre-orders will automatically get the discount).

But wait… there's more! Also included in the Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4K Blu-ray set are all ten original shorts and the Academy Award winning feature-length film, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit! Special features and extras include:

Peter Lord & Nick Park Interview

"The Amazing World Of Wallace & Gromit"

"Inside The Wrong Trousers"

A Close Shave – How They Did It

The Making Of A Matter Of Loaf And Death – How They Donut

When Wallace Met Harvey

Picture Gallery

Invention Blueprints

28-Page Booklet

Stickers

If you're a fan of these two trouble-makers, then you can pre-order this collection from Amazon here for $119.98. You won't be charged until it ships, and it will arrive on your doorstep on release day, December 10, 2024, just in time for the holiday season. Grab a gift for yourself or for any of your stop-motion animation-loving loved ones.

New Wallace & Gromit Movie

Fans of the iconic duo must be aware of their new movie, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl! Their newest adventure is all about "Gromit's concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions". His concern proves justified when "Wallace invents a "smart" gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own."

The full-length film will bring back Wallace & Gromit director Nick Park, who will co-direct alongside Merlin Crossingham. The screenplay is also co-written by Nick Park and Mark Burton.

Longtime followers of these cheese-lovers' adventures might also be excited to see a familiar face in the upcoming film… fans will be sure to recognize the beady eyes of Feathers McGraw! The dastardly villain will be making a come-back in his first appearance since 1993's The Wrong Trousers. Who know what scheme he's got cooking for our favorite pair of friends, but we'll be tuned in to find out.

The new stop-motion animated film will still be produced by the original animation studio, Aardman Animation, who has worked with Netflix in the past to bring fans A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the short film, Robin Robin.

The BBC will be releasing the film in the UK this Christmas, followed by a global premiere on Netflix.