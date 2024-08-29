Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Reveals Norbot (Exclusive)

This Christmas, Netflix has a special present for Wallace & Gromit fans as their next movie, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is set to hit the streaming service. On top of the returning claymation dog and his owner, the “dynamic duo” will be joined by quite a unique character. “Norbot” is billed as a ‘smart gnome’ that appears to cause some problems for Gromit while being ‘born’ thanks to Wallace’s usual inventiveness. In a new exclusive, we here at ComicBook have a first look at both Norbot and the behind-the-scenes work that will bring the gnome to life.

The directors of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, shared the following about the ‘Smart Gnome’: “We are delighted to introduce Norbot, a ‘Nifty Odd-jobbing Robot’ gnome, designed to help Gromit with his gardening chores. Norbot is Wallace’s most proud achievement to date and, according to Wallace, his “best invention ever!” Garden gnomes have long been a part of Wallace and Gromit’s world, but this is no cute patio ornament. Norbot is the ultimate gnome – a ‘smart-gnome’. We’re so excited to see Wallace unleashing his latest invention Norbot into the world. However, his long-suffering pooch Gromit, may be a little less sure…”

Norbot himself will be voiced by Reece Shearsmith (League of Gentlemen, Inside No. 9). Ben Whitehead is set to take on the role of Wallace for the upcoming film, who had previously worked with the original voice of the madcap inventor, Peter Sallis.

If you want to learn more about the next stop-motion adventure for Wallace & Gromit, here’s how Netflix describes the film, “Aardman’s four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

