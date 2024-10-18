Andrew Garfield’s Emotional Story With Elmo Is the Best Thing You Will See Today

Spider-Man actor Andre Garfield’s emotional moment with Elmo on Sesame Street might be the best thing you see on the Internet today. In a sweet conversation, the monster asks the Marvel star how he’s been since the last time they saw each other. Garfield hesitates for a moment before asking Elmo if he really wants to know. But, the character insists, and the Spider-Man star explains that his mother passed away recently. It turns out, Garfield hasn’t really been talking about it and could use a friend to lend some support. What follows is a few moments of the most touching interaction that will leave you feeling better about the world and all of our places in it.

Yes, the Marvel actor is sad about her passing. But, he takes a lot of comfort from their time together and the impact his mom had on so many people around her. It’s just the best stuff and Elmo does a great job of listening to everything Garfield has to say. Apparently, the Sesame Street character was a favorite in the star’s house growing up, so this all reads as extremely emotional for everyone involved. Take a look for yourself down below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You sure you want to listen? I’m just thinking about my mom today. She passed away not too long ago and you know, I just miss her a lot,” Garfield told his friend. Elmo was really sad to hear that, but the Spider-Man star assured him that it was okay. The actor continued, “You don’t have to say sorry. It’s actually kind of okay to miss somebody.” When the Sesame Street character told Garfield that he always feels sad when he experiences loneliness, the Marvel hero assured his friend that those feelings were completely natural.

Garfield added, “You know, that sadness is kind of a gift. Kind of a lovely thing to feel in a way, because it means that you really loved somebody when you miss them. And when I miss someone, I remember. When I miss my mom, I remember all the cuddles I used to get from her. All the hugs I used to get from her. It makes me feel close to her when I miss her, in a strange sort of way. So, I’m happy to have all the memories of my mom and all the joy she brought me. And, the joy she brought my brother, and my dad, everyone she ever met, everyone around her. So, when I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. So, I can celebrate her and miss her at the same time.

These two are just great together.

While we all love the Spider-Man actor for his part in our favorite franchise movies, it’s important to remember the things in life that make us happy every day. A constant part of Garfield’s story and message throughout his Marvel tenure has been inspiring younger fans. He might have only been a part of three movies in Sony’s ongoing franchise, but the impact is felt. This small moment with Elmo is going to mean a lot for younger viewers that might be handling the same emotions for the first time. A quick scroll through social media has seen plenty of older fans remembering the good times with their own parents and loved ones in the wake of this clip. That might be the most important thing of all. Sometimes you don’t even have to take down a super-villain, instead, it’s as easy as giving your mother or someone you love a ring to let them know how much they mean to you.

What brings you joy? Did you love this video? Check out all the conversation at @ComicBook!